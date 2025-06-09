Burgos and Real Sporting fight over one of the sensations of the second division

The transfer market in Spain's Second Division is once again at the center of media attention, especially when one of the most sought-after players in the category enters the scene. In recent weeks, the battle among several historic clubs to sign a footballer who has been a key piece for his team has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, rumors, and moves that keep their fans on edge. This process, far from being solved quickly, fuels expectations ahead of the start of the next season.

two ambitious projects aiming to take a leap in quality

Burgos CF and Real Sporting are approaching the summer market with a very clear roadmap: both teams want to strengthen their squads to aim higher in LaLiga Hypermotion 2025/2026. While Burgos has made a strong financial commitment to convince one of the most desired wingers in the championship, Sporting isn't giving up and keeps hoping to sign a footballer who could raise the team's offensive level.

According to journalist @AngelGarcia on Twitter, Burgos CF has made a "lot of money" offer to sign Ivan Chapella, although Real Sporting is still closely monitoring the operation and doesn't rule out last-minute moves. The delay in making the signing official is a fact that has rekindled excitement in Gijón, where the sporting management keeps closing other priorities in defense and attack while they dream of the statement this signing would make.

ivan chapella, the player everyone wants

The main character in this contest is Ivan Chapella, a 25-year-old left winger and one of the standout names from the last season in the second tier. After finishing his contract with Eldense, where he was the player with the highest market value on the team and a key piece despite the relegation to Primera RFEF, Chapella has attracted the interest of several Second Division teams due to his ability to break through, his directness, and his goal-scoring instinct.

A youth product of teams such as Valencia, Málaga, and Cádiz, the winger has also gained experience at clubs like Unionistas de Salamanca and Eldense. In his last two seasons, he has posted notable numbers: 14 goals in 72 matches, most of them starting from the wing, making him one of the most desired pieces of the summer.

His profile isn't new to the major clubs in Spanish soccer: in 2015, he was a Spain U-17 international, a fact that shows the precocious talent he already displayed in his early development years.

Chapella's performance at Eldense has been unquestionable, even in a context of collective difficulty that ended with the club's relegation to Primera RFEF. His ability to make a difference in the final yards, combine in tight spaces, and create danger in transitions has made him shine brightly. He hasn't just been Eldense's most valued player, but also one of the most consistent strikers in the league, participating in more than a third of the team's goals over the last two seasons.