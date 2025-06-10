Marcelino sets his sights on Catalan soccer: a Sabadell player is close to Villarreal

Catalan soccer's young talent continues to gain prominence on the national stage and is attracting the interest of historic LaLiga teams. In the midst of squad rebuilding and with an eye on future stars, elite clubs are seeking reinforcements that will ensure immediate performance and medium-term potential. The latest major deal features one of CE Sabadell's most promising players, who is very close to making the leap to a leading club like Villarreal CF.

The 2024/2025 season will be remembered in Sabadell as the campaign of renewed hope. After difficult years both on the field and institutionally, the arlequinado team has achieved a well-deserved promotion to Primera RFEF, restoring hope to a devoted fan base. Much of the success has come thanks to the commitment to the youth academy and the development of local footballers, among whom one name stands out for captivating both insiders and outsiders with his quality and maturity despite his youth.

Pau Fernández, born in Sant Esteve Sesrovires in 2005, has experienced a meteoric rise. Trained at Igualada, he joined Sabadell just two years ago, and in only thirteen months he has moved from the youth ranks to the first team, delivering outstanding performances both in the regular league and in the demanding promotion play-offs.

During the current campaign, Pau Fernández has played 27 official matches with Sabadell's first team, establishing himself as one of the idols of the arlequinado supporters. His defensive versatility, anticipation, and physical prowess have been key in coach David Movilla's plans. With over 1,300 min. played (1,300 minutes) and 12 starts in a year when the club fought until the end, Fernández has shown that he can perform under pressure, also contributing to ball distribution and offensive transitions.

The young left-back also stands out for his ability to join the attack and his reliability in one-on-one situations. In the previous campaign, he accumulated over 2,500 min. (2,500 minutes), split between the Juvenil, the reserve team, and the first team, which shows the trust the club placed in his development.

a promotion, a historic record, and Villarreal's interest

Pau Fernández's importance in the locker room goes beyond the numbers. In 2023, he was drafted to the Spanish U-19 national team, becoming the first Sabadell footballer in 41 years to achieve that international distinction. This milestone reflects the leap in quality experienced by both the player and the arlequinado youth academy.

According to journalist @AngelGarcia on Twitter, Villarreal CF has already finalized the arrival of Pau Fernández for their reserve team. The Castellón club, known for their policy of recruiting young talent, is thus betting on one of the left-backs with the greatest potential in Catalan soccer. Fernández arrives at Miralcamp in a context of renewal: Cristo Romero will not renew and Arnau Solà returns to Girona, leaving two vacancies at left-back for Villarreal B, one of which will be filled by the young Catalan.