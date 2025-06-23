Deco sets conditions for Nico Williams's signing by Barça: 'This isn't...'

Barcelona faces a decisive summer for their immediate future. Amid the sporting rebuild and with the challenge of keeping competitiveness, the club is once again looking strongly at the transfer market. Although during the first weeks the attention seemed to be focused on other names, such as Luis Díaz, the focus has clearly shifted to Nico Williams. The young winger from Athletic Club has reemerged as the number one option to occupy the left flank of the blaugrana attack.

In Barça's offices, it is acknowledged with self-criticism that the left winger position has been one of the team's weaknesses during the past season. "As wingers we only have Lamine and Raphinha, and when we don't have Lamine or Raphinha, the team's level drops", Deco admits in an interview with La Vanguardia. The sporting management has been working for months on different alternatives, but as the summer progresses, the option of Nico Williams is gaining ground both for his performance and his potential.

Deco's statements: priorities and conditions

Deco wanted to clarify, however, that Barça isn't looking to sign just for the sake of signing, but to add talent that truly fits the project. Regarding the possibility that the chosen one is Nico Williams, the sporting director is clear: "The main thing to make a signing with Barça is that the player believes in the project." This phrase sums up the philosophy with which all additions are being approached. It's not enough to have quality; it's also essential to be aligned with the club's values and demands.

| YouTube: DAZN ES

The blaugrana executive adds: "Nico's deal didn't happen last season, although for me at that time the Dani Olmo operation was more of a priority. Both Nico and other players today show a desire to come. If Nico's circumstances are right, then we're going to try." Thus, Deco makes it clear that the arrival of the Spanish international isn't the result of improvisation, but of a strategy planned for some time.

When asked about the aspects that could facilitate or hinder the signing, Deco acknowledges that the financial factor remains key: "He has a clause. We've met with his agent to find out what the footballer wants, and from there, we'll see if it's possible." Barça, constrained by financial fair play and the need to balance the books before registering new players, must act with precision in every move.

One of Deco's most striking statements highlights the locker room atmosphere: "We have a very good locker room. We want to keep this. The most important thing is that players like Nico or Luis or other names are footballers who want to come. They're good people, who are hungry and eager to keep succeeding."

However, he rejects any kind of favoritism due to personal affinities: "No, because Nico's name was already on the table last season. We've always had the idea of Nico. The fact that they're friends is fine, but we're not going to give them a friends card, this isn't a friends club, we're here to work and try to win." A strong message to make it clear that Barça prioritizes collective performance over personal relationships.

Nico Williams is one of the most sought-after players in Spanish soccer. At just 22 years old, he has shown at Athletic Club and with the national team that he can be decisive in important matches, providing speed, dribbling, and the ability to link up. Deco emphasizes that the club is looking for players who can contribute from the very first moment and who are capable of taking on responsibilities on the big stage.

The bet on Nico also fits with the idea of rejuvenating the blaugrana attack, complementing young players like Lamine Yamal and giving the team more alternatives. "What we want is to improve the team, not make it worse," Deco insists, reminding that every reinforcement must raise the group's competitive level.