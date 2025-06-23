Dani Senabre crushes Asencio after his red card against Pachuca: 'I remember...'

Raúl Asencio's start in this first edition of the Club World Cup has left much to be desired and has sparked an increasingly evident debate in Spanish soccer. Specifically, it has fueled discussions about who should be the leaders of the backline in the Spanish national team.

The last matchday of the championship, marked by Real Madrid's hard-fought victory over Pachuca (1-3), has once again put the spotlight on Asencio, who became the protagonist for negative reasons after being sent off in the 7th minute. This episode hasn't gone unnoticed among journalists and fans, who have revived old comparisons between two of the country's most promising center-backs.

Dani Senabre's viral tweet: Asencio in the eye of the storm

In the midst of analysis during the match, journalist Dani Senabre echoed the situation with a tweet that quickly went viral:

"I fondly remember when they tried to make us believe that Asencio was better than Cubarsí".

Senabre, known for his ironic tone and incisive analysis, isn't the only one who has highlighted the contrast between both players. Social media have been filled with comments about Asencio's sending off, especially because this isn't the first time he has suffered a setback in the World Cup: in the opening match against Al-Hilal, he already conceded a penalty, weighing down his team in a debut that ended in a draw and with mounting pressure for Real Madrid.

Asencio vs. Cubarsí, two opposite paths

While Raúl Asencio is experiencing his most critical hours wearing the white jersey, Pau Cubarsí is going through an unusual moment of maturity for his age. Barça defender, established in the backline despite the competition, has convinced both insiders and outsiders thanks to his composure, his reading of the game, and an ability to anticipate that has already earned him Luis de la Fuente's trust for the Spanish national team.

In fact, the latest draft for the national team highlighted this difference. While Cubarsí was drafted—although he ultimately didn't play—Asencio was left out of the squad, an unequivocal sign that the coach is opting for a more reliable and steady defensive profile. In the two matches of that window, De la Fuente chose the Huijsen-Le Normand pairing, relegating the two youngsters to the bench and the stands, but reinforcing Cubarsí's image, alongside Huijsen, as the main option for the future.

All in all, these haven't been easy months for the Madrid defender. Raúl Asencio, setting aside his serious off-field issues in which he is immersed, isn't in good form. At first, he seemed to be one of Xabi Alonso's undisputed starters at Real Madrid, forming a center-back partnership with Huijsen, but these first two performances haven't supported that. We'll see if the new coach of the white team makes any decisions in this regard.