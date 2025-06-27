Espanyol, Osasuna and Mallorca want a player from Albacete

In the summer transfer market, every move can shape a club's future for the entire season. This time, the spotlight is on a footballer who has proven to be one of the most game-changing in LaLiga Hypermotion and whose name is starting to be heard strongly in the offices of several top-flight teams. Espanyol, Osasuna, and Mallorca have something in common: they're looking for talent, directness, and goals. They've set their sights on a footballer from Albacete who has taken a step forward in his career.

Espanyol, after a season where staying up has been a constant challenge, knows they need to strengthen key positions to avoid another year of suffering. The Catalan club has already taken its first steps in the market, with several signings confirmed, but their technical department is keeping several options open to strengthen the left wing, a position that has caused problems in crucial phases of the championship.

The competition is fierce. Osasuna, established as one of the most stable projects in LaLiga EA Sports, hasn't hesitated to consider options to add depth to their squad and increase their threat on the wings. Mallorca, with the ambition to climb the table and get closer to the top spots, is also looking to add quality on the flanks to strengthen their attacking setup. The player these three teams are longing for is Jon Morcillo, as reported by Ángel García.

| La Liga Hypermotion

the season of consolidation

Jon Morcillo has been one of the key pieces at Albacete during the last campaign. The winger, developed in Athletic's youth academy, played 39 matches, scored eight goals, and provided six assists in the demanding Spanish Second Division. His attacking contribution has been crucial: he has been involved in one out of every four goals for the Manchego side, a statistic that highlights his importance in the team's collective play.

He has stood out not only for his numbers but also for his consistency: As a starter in 69% of league matches, Morcillo has played over 2,600 min. (2,600 minutes) across all competitions. Albacete has managed to get the most out of a footballer capable of creating danger from the wing, adding dribbling, vision, and presence in the box.

The interest from three LaLiga EA Sports teams adds a dose of uncertainty to Morcillo's future. Espanyol, Osasuna, and Mallorca aren't alone in the race: according to sources close to the player's camp, there is also interest from abroad, specifically from Mexican clubs, although the winger prioritizes continuing to compete in Spain, where his adaptation and growth have been constant.

His contract with Albacete runs until 2026, a detail that conditions any operation. While the Manchego club is open to listening to offers, they won't let him leave at any price, especially after losing other key footballers like Koffi or Manu Fuster. For Morcillo, this summer represents the perfect opportunity to make the definitive leap to the top division and establish his career at the elite level.