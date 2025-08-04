Deco gives Lamine Yamal bad news: Borussia Dortmund and Milan are to blame

With the Asian tour concluded after the friendly against Daegu FC, the club will return to Barcelona needing to make a decision about its future. Barça's file is still open, and there is a player who seems to have no place in the team. If the coach doesn't include him in the final list, his departure will most likely happen. It remains to be determined whether it will be a loan or a transfer, always ensuring mechanisms to keep some control over his development and possible increase in value.

The contractual situation of Barça's academy graduate has caused more controversy today during the club's Asian tour. A player with untapped potential, he has attracted interest from major European teams that offer him guaranteed playing time. Many players on the team, such as Lamine Yamal, will be unhappy with the player's departure.

Lack of opportunities due to tough competition on the right side

The coaching staff believe that the position is well covered by players like Jules Koundé and Eric García. This preference leaves Héctor Fort with few real options for continuity during the season. Despite having played minutes in matches, he hasn't fully managed to convince in defensive duties. For this reason, due to Hansi Flick's lack of trust, his possible departure is being considered.

Interest from European clubs and financial valuation

Several clubs have made formal inquiries about this young defensive prospect. AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Ajax stand out, all of them with a history of developing young talent. Even Paris FC, newly promoted to Ligue 1, has made a firm proposal, interested as a plan B in case they don't secure another signing.

The player's market value is estimated at around €10 million, a figure Barça would expect to receive and on which they hope to include clauses that allow them to keep part of his rights or a buy-back option.

The step before revealing the name

Throughout this summer, the footballer turned nineteen years old. He made his first-team debut in December 2023 in the Champions League and shortly after in La Liga, although with little continuity. In total, he played 17 matches in the Spanish league and 30 min. (30 minutes) in the top continental competition during the 2024‑25 campaign. Most of those appearances were as a substitute, reflecting the limited opportunities he had.

Héctor Fort, La Masia's promise at the decisive crossroads

Héctor Fort Garcia, right back, born on August 2, 2006, in Barcelona and trained at La Masia since childhood. With a contract until June 2026, he has had sporadic minutes with the first team, totaling just 710 min. (710 minutes) in 21 matches in 24/25, with only two yellow cards and no notable goals or assists.

Paris FC seems the closest to finalizing an offer, as they have submitted an official inquiry and need defensive options for their new project in Ligue 1.

Borussia Dortmund brings European appeal due to their recent qualification for the Champions League and their history of betting on young players. Meanwhile, AC Milan and Ajax are also monitoring the player's situation as a possible low-cost addition. Even RCD Mallorca, with a recent history of signing academy graduates, is said to have shown cautious interest.