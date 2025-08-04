Confirmed disappointment at Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez desperate with a player

Rarely has a Real Madrid gamble turned out to be as frustrating as the one that just ended this summer. The club's sporting management has spent years trying to secure the future by bringing in young prospects, especially from the Brazilian market, aiming to replicate the success of some of their most high-profile signings in recent times. However, not every project manages to take hold, and some cases end up being a true lesson for sporting management.

There is a clear policy at the white house: sign the best pearls of international soccer before they break out and become economically unattainable. This model has brought recent joy with two of the current attacking leaders, but it has also shown its bitterest side with other players who never managed to settle in the first team. The summer of 2025 marks the outcome of one of the greatest disappointments in Florentino Pérez's management since his return to the presidency.

The signing of hope: a multimillion investment and uncomfortable comparisons

In January 2020, Reinier's arrival sparked great expectations among Madridists. The deal, valued at about €30 million, was presented as the acquisition of one of the most promising players in the world. From the very beginning, the footballer endured additional pressure, being compared to legends like Kaká, not only because of his nationality but also due to his technical and physical profile.

The then-teenager, who had excelled at Flamengo and in Brazil's youth categories, landed in the Spanish capital in tears and with mixed emotions. His story of overcoming adversity, leaving his family behind to pursue the European dream, moved many during the presentation. However, time proved that the expectations were far above what reality would allow him to show on the field.

Unsuccessful loans and a quiet exit from Real Madrid in summer 2025

The Brazilian attacking midfielder's path through Europe was marked by continuous loans. Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Girona and Granada in Spain, and Frosinone in Italy have been his destinations in a career full of obstacles. Despite having opportunities in different leagues and teams, he never managed to fully adapt or secure a starting spot. The numbers speak for themselves: no official debut with Real Madrid's first team and a modest record of goals and assists during his years in European soccer.

The outcome was predictable. One year before his contract ended, both parties have chosen to go their separate ways. According to information published by Fabrizio Romano, the footballer terminates his contract and returns to Brazil, signing with Atlético Mineiro in a deal at zero cost for the South American club, although Real Madrid keeps 50% of a possible future sale. The European dream of someone once considered one of the most promising youngsters on the planet thus ends quietly and without honors at Santiago Bernabéu.

The departure of this young prospect is a hard blow to Florentino Pérez's record, who strongly backed the Brazilian formula to ensure generational change. While Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have proved to be successful signings, the story of this latest case highlights the inherent risks of any long-term project. Real Madrid, always demanding, doesn't wait, and those who fail to perform at the highest level are doomed to oblivion.