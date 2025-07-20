Deco and Laporta forced to make a move: Luis Díaz's ultimatum to Barça

Luis Díaz is tired of waiting. The Colombian winger from Liverpool, one of the most game-changing footballers in current European soccer, has made it clear to those around him that his priority is still to sign for FC Barcelona. However, he has also set a deadline. If the Catalan club doesn't act in the next two or three weeks, he'll accept Bayern Munich's offer and will close the door to Camp Nou.

Barça, paralyzed by their economic problems

The player has already done everything he could do. He has turned down other proposals, has told his agent and his club that he wants to wear the blaugrana jersey, and has been waiting for a clear move from Barça. But the Catalan club, trapped by their fragile financial situation, still hasn't made a move.

The situation is especially frustrating for the footballer because he sees how other clubs are determined to bet on him. Specifically, Bayern Munich has already made an offer to Liverpool that, although rejected at first, has put a figure close to €80 million on the table.

| Liverpool FC

Díaz's patience has a limit

Luis Díaz doesn't want his future to be decided in the last days of August. He knows that preseason is key to adapting to his new team, getting to know his teammates, and performing from the very first official match. That's why he has sent a clear message to those around him: if Barça doesn't make a decision soon, he'll give his final "yes" to Bayern.

Díaz's priority is Barça for football reasons. He's attracted by the team's playing style, their history, the chance to play alongside young talents like Lamine Yamal, and the challenge of bringing the club back to the top of Europe. However, the lack of decision from the sporting management and the slowness in closing key departures, such as Ter Stegen's.

| Canva

Meanwhile, Bayern offers him a solid project, immediate prominence, and a competitive salary. The German side wants to strengthen their left wing and sees Díaz as the perfect addition to their attack. In addition, they guarantee him minutes, Champions League, and the opportunity to compete for every title.

Countdown activated for Barça

In this context, Barça has two or three weeks to react. Otherwise, they'll lose the chance to sign one of the most talented wingers of the moment, who is still waiting for the final call. The decision is now in the hands of the Catalan club, but every day that passes works against them.

Luis Díaz has already shown that he's willing to wait, but not indefinitely. His dream is to play for Barça, but his professional career can't be put on hold while the club sorts out their financial issues. If there aren't clear signals from Barcelona in a few days, his future will be painted in Bavarian red.