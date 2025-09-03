Barça confirm Alejandro Balde's injury: recovery time

Barcelona have received worrying news during the international break. Alejandro Balde, one of the most used players by Hansi Flick, has suffered a new muscle injury that will keep him off the field for several weeks. The blaugrana club has reported that the full-back has "a minor injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg," without specifying an exact timeline for his recovery.

Although the official statement doesn't include a specific return date, the most realistic estimate is between three and four weeks out. The concern grows because this isn't an isolated incident. Balde already suffered a similar setback in April 2025, which kept him out for almost a month, missing eight matches. The 2023/24 season was even more complicated, with a tendon tear in January that forced him to undergo surgery and left him inactive for 182 days (182 days), missing 22 games. In addition, that same season he also suffered discomfort in his adductors.

The matches he'll miss in September

If the timeline is confirmed, Balde will miss the match against Valencia on the 14th, the European debut against Newcastle on the 18th, as well as the league games against Getafe and Oviedo. His return could come against Real Sociedad on September 28 or in the Champions League match against PSG on October 1.

| FCB

The academy graduate's absence opens the door for Gerard Martín, who is already registered with the first team. Flick fully trusts him, after he performed reliably in more than 40 matches last season. Another option being considered is Jofre Torrents, although for now he'll remain with Barça Atlètic. The technical staff want to avoid unnecessary risks with Balde, aware that a recurrence of this type of injury could compromise his season.

A key player with a career marked by physical setbacks

Alejandro Balde's potential is unquestionable, but his recent injury record worries the club and the fans. Since 2023, he has suffered at least four significant muscle problems, which have prevented him from having continuity during some decisive stretches. At just 21 years old, his challenge is to establish himself as Barça's and Spain's first-choice left-back, although his physical fragility threatens to slow his progress.

The international break will allow Barça to prepare for their return to competition with a focus on the full-back's recovery. Flick will have to manage a demanding schedule without one of his most reliable starters and trust that Balde's return won't be delayed beyond what is expected.