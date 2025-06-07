Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on Lamine Yamal: 'I ask...'

European soccer is about to witness an unprecedented clash with the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal. Beyond the classic Iberian duel, Sunday's match at 9:00 p.m. is shaping up to be a historic event, with expectations soaring not only because of the trophy at stake, but also due to the generational clash it represents. Both Spain and Portugal reach the big event after eliminating two giants, France and Germany, in the semifinals. The atmosphere in Munich promises intense emotions and a stadium fully engaged with the spectacle.

Cristiano Ronaldo: role model and protector of new generations

Cristiano Ronaldo, a living soccer legend and Portugal's captain, wanted to send a message at the pre-match press conference. Accustomed to being the media focus at major events, the 40-year-old forward has shown his most human and protective side regarding the new wave of footballers, especially Lamine Yamal, the emerging jewel of the Spanish national team.

"Whenever there's a final, it's Cristiano against one or another. It's been like that for a long time. New generations are coming, there's no problem. This is a team sport. I understand it, but that's not the reality. It's not Cristiano against someone," said the Portuguese captain, downplaying the personal duel and focusing the credit on the collective.

The Portuguese player, with 220 matches and 137 goals for the national team, sent a very clear message about Yamal: "I ask that the boy be allowed to grow up calmly, for the good of soccer. The kid is doing very well, he doesn't lack quality. He needs to be taken care of. My children like Lamine. I have great affection for Spain. Lamine Yamal is in a very good environment on the Spanish team".

The importance of experience and legacy

In his statements, Cristiano Ronaldo also reflected on the passage of time and the challenges involved in keeping at the highest level in the elite. "There are good days, bad days. It's part of life. I try to find mechanisms to face all aspects of life, not just soccer. It's a beautiful challenge," he explained, acknowledging the difficulty of remaining competitive at 40 years old.

Regarding the pressure of major finals, he made it clear that soccer is not just a matter of names: "You can't always win. The goal is to finish the season with a trophy. You have to live in the moment. I'm happy."

Recognition for Spain and young talent

Cristiano Ronaldo showed admiration for the quality of Spanish soccer and highlighted the good moment of the team led by a coach who, in his words, "is doing things very well". "I've played against them a thousand times. They're always a great national team, with a lot of quality. There's another great generation, and a coach who's doing things very well. For the World Cup, they're more of a favorite than Portugal, because they've won more than we have."

He also highlighted the potential of Lamine Yamal and other young Spanish players like Williams and Pedri: "My son likes Lamine. I have a very special affection for Spain. The greatest talents have always been Spanish. Williams is a great player, Pedri is excellent... The coach has done a top job, you can see he brings discipline".

The final between Spain and Portugal will serve to measure the impact of two styles and two generations. On one side, the experience and hunger of a Cristiano Ronaldo who keeps breaking records; on the other, the emergence of Lamine Yamal, who's astonishing the world and even Cristiano himself, who asks to "let him grow up calmly for the good of soccer."