Corberán already has a goalkeeper, goodbye to Dimitrievski: the player has given the 'OK'

The goalkeeper market is heating up at Mestalla. After a season of unexpected moves, forced adjustments, and strategic decisions from the sporting management, Valencia CF has started to define its goalkeeping situation for the 2025/26 season. They are doing so with a significant change that leaves out a recent protagonist and paves the way for a goalkeeper who has already given the green light to the project.

The domino effect after Mamardashvili's failed signing

When Stole Dimitrievski signed for Valencia last summer, he did so with the promise of being the starter. The club's initial idea was clear: Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili would leave for Liverpool and his spot in goal would be filled by the former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper. However, the plan went awry.

Liverpool ultimately decided to keep Alisson Becker as the starter for one more season, leaving Mamardashvili at Mestalla for another year. This move pushed Dimitrievski into the background, relegated to the bench and limited to playing occasional matches or Copa del Rey games. The situation did not convince Carlos Corberán, Valencia's new coach, who made it clear from the start that he was looking for a different profile for his goalkeeper.

Julen Agirrezabala, Corberán's chosen one

In this context, the name Julen Agirrezabala has emerged strongly. The Athletic Club goalkeeper, Copa champion this season and regular backup to Unai Simón, has been convinced by Corberán himself to join the Valencia project. According to the newspaper As, the coach has spoken directly with the player and received a positive response: Agirrezabala wants to play at Mestalla.

The Basque goalkeeper sees the opportunity to become the starter at a top-flight team that offers him playing time and continuity, two aspects he can't be guaranteed in Bilbao. At Athletic, Valverde has two top-level goalkeepers and keeps his trust in the rotation between Unai Simón and Julen. With the club qualified for the Champions League, it seems unlikely that the coach would want to weaken that area.

Obstacles in the negotiation: Athletic won't make it easy

Although Corberán already has the player's "yes," the most complex stage now begins: convincing Athletic Club. The red-and-white entity is not interested in a direct sale unless they receive a strong offer. Agirrezabala's market value is around €15 million, a figure that is difficult for Valencia to take on.

From Bilbao, a possible loan is being considered, but with conditions: automatic renewal of the goalkeeper until 2029 if he leaves and clauses that ensure his return to San Mamés. This formula doesn't fully align with Valencia's wishes, as they want to include a purchase option in any deal, a demand imposed from Singapore by the club's ownership.

To make matters worse, Rayo Vallecano has also shown interest in the Basque goalkeeper, which could further increase the exit conditions or put pressure on Athletic to close a favorable deal.