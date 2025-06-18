Simeone gives the green light: the secret weapon for Atlético de Madrid's defense

Atlético de Madrid's sports planning for next season is focused on strengthening the team's weakest points. After several campaigns in which the defensive performance hasn't met Diego Pablo Simeone's standards, the club has decided to prioritize signing a new left-back. In that search, an unexpected name has emerged, one that has the approval of the Argentine coach and could become one of the most interesting moves of the market.

The rojiblanco side has been looking for reliable solutions for the left-back position for some time. Despite having tried players like Javi Galán or converting Samu Lino, Simeone still hasn't found a profile that offers him full guarantees. Reinildo Mandava's departure after the Club World Cup has left the team with only one clear alternative for that position, which has led the sports management to focus their efforts on closing a high-level signing as soon as possible.

The profile Simeone is looking for is clear: an experienced player, solid in defensive duties but also able to push forward intelligently in attack. Someone mature enough to understand Atlético's tactical rigor and the demands of daily work under "Cholo's" orders.

| Liverpool FC

Andy Robertson, Simeone's chosen one

The name that has gained momentum in recent hours is Andy Robertson. The Scottish left-back, who's spent eight seasons at Liverpool, appears as the ideal candidate to strengthen the rojiblanco defense's left side. According to journalists Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, the player is even more appealing than other options like Theo Hernández, who has already been ruled out.

Robertson, 31 years old, has been a key piece in Liverpool's most successful era in recent decades. He arrived at the club from Hull City in 2017 for just nine million euros, and his signing has more than paid off. An undisputed starter for years, he formed with Alexander-Arnold one of the most feared full-back pairings in Europe. His market value, although it has dropped over the years, is still 18 million euros.

a difficult signing, but not impossible

The operation isn't straightforward. Liverpool still values Robertson highly, both in sporting and symbolic terms. However, several factors could play in Atlético de Madrid's favor. First, the English club is close to finalizing the signing of Milos Kerkez, a young left-back from Bournemouth. This move would free up Robertson and open the door for his departure. In addition, the Scot is entering the final year of his contract and doesn't seem intent on renewing.

Meanwhile, from the rojiblanco camp, they're even considering the possibility of closing a deal at zero cost or for a symbolic fee. As Fabrizio Romano himself revealed on his channel, Atlético hopes Liverpool will facilitate the operation as a gesture of recognition toward a footballer who's given everything for the club. The player would be willing to wait, enticed by the possibility of playing in LaLiga and ending his career at a club like Atlético de Madrid.

Just in case it doesn't work out, the Metropolitano offices are still looking for options for the left-back position. One of the names that has also come up in recent hours is Lucas Digne.