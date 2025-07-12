Confirmed: Málaga interested in Atlético de Madrid's rising star

The sports management of Málaga CF doesn't want to wait any longer. After a season marked by a lack of finishing in decisive moments, the club is urgently working on bringing in new forwards who can provide youth, potential, and, above all, goals.

The profile is clear: a player with a nose for goal, experience in demanding competitions, and the ability to provide a quality boost for a team aiming to return to professional soccer as soon as possible. The forward in question is a familiar face in the lower categories of the Spanish national team.

An operation underway with several possible formulas

The options on the table are multiple: a simple loan, a loan with a purchase option, or even a transfer with future resale clauses. The interest is real, and although there isn't an agreement yet, everything suggests the player won't continue at Atlético B next season.

| Málaga CF, Geert De Geyter

At the Málaga club, his profile is highly valued: youth, competitive hunger, and a track record that proves it. In the last season, he played 32 matches in Primera Federación with the rojiblanco reserve team, managing to score 10 goals. These are impressive numbers for a player who's only 21 years old.

A track record that doesn't go unnoticed

The forward has shined in recent years as one of the most effective strikers in Atlético's youth system. He has accumulated 59 goals over the last three seasons, and he has also made his mark in international competitions, placing himself among the top three all-time scorers in the Youth League, the Champions League for youth teams.

| Getty Images, XCatalunya, Málaga CF, Canva Creative Studio

But his résumé doesn't end there. His talent and consistency earned him the distinction of being the 46th youth player to debut with Atlético de Madrid's first team under Diego Pablo Simeone. This happened last January 18, in a Copa del Rey match against Leganés (1-0).

An ideal context to keep growing

For Málaga, this signing would be a perfect fit. The blanquiazul club is in the midst of a rebuilding process and needs young players with potential who can make a difference in a league as competitive as Liga Hypermotion, the second tier of Spanish soccer.

Moreover, the player himself seems willing to leave in search of playing time and to continue his development at a club where he can be a key figure. His inner circle views the option of wearing Málaga's jersey favorably, as it's a historic club that, despite its current sporting situation, remains an attractive destination for young prospects.

A name with a future: Adrián Niño

Finally, the name of the forward who interests Málaga so much is revealed: Adrián Niño. Born in Rota (Cádiz), Niño has become one of the biggest assets in Atlético de Madrid's youth system. Now, at 21 years old, he's ready to take on a new challenge and keep growing in a team that needs goals and youth.