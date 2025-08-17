Cold shower from Flick to Barça's squad after match against Mallorca

The start of a new era at FC Barcelona caused enormous anticipation among fans. With Hansi Flick in charge, Barcelona supporters were hoping to see the first green shoots of a renewed project.

The debut in LaLiga, visiting RCD Mallorca, was shaping up to be the first real test. The final result was positive, but the new coach's feelings were far from it. The German's message after the match was a clear and direct statement of intent.

A victory that doesn't hide self-criticism

The 0-3 scoreline at Son Moix might invite a complacent analysis for any debuting coach. However, Hansi Flick showed he had a much higher standard of demand for his squad. The coach acknowledged the difficulty of starting the championship, but he didn't use that as an excuse.

| YouTube

"It's three points, but we have to work on some situations and do better," he said seriously. The German believes his team played at a level far below their real potential. "I think we played at 50-60%. I want my team to have a different attitude," he stated in the subsequent press conference. The numerical superiority, with Mallorca finishing with two fewer players, wasn't enough to satisfy him.

The German mentality in the face of controversy

The match wasn't free from tense moments, especially during Barcelona's second goal. The play was heavily protested by the home players, as they had a footballer on the ground. The referee didn't stop the game and the play ended with the ball in the net. Flick was very clear about it, showing the competitive mentality he wants to instill.

"If I were on the other side, I might not be happy," the coach admitted frankly. However, he quickly added that the instruction to his footballers is non-negotiable in those situations. "I tell my team that if the referee doesn't stop the match, we have to keep going," he explained.

| @lamineyamal, XCatalunya

Individual praise on a demanding night

Despite the overall message of dissatisfaction, the coach also had words of recognition for some footballers. Lamine Yamal was one of the most outstanding in the coach's assessment. The Mataró native provided an assist to Raphinha to put the first goal on the scoreboard.

He also capped off the match with the 0-3 after a great play. It was a well-deserved goal after having tried throughout the match. "What I see is that he's very motivated," Flick said about the young Barcelona star.

Flick highlighted the youth academy product's hunger to press and his outstanding quality on the field. "Everyone knows he's an exceptional player," he emphasized, praising his performance. He also justified the starting spot for Eric García, assuring that his presence in the starting eleven was totally deserved. The Flick era has begun with a clear victory, but also with a very serious warning for the entire squad.