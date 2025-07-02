Claudio Giráldez wants a Real Sociedad player for Celta de Vigo

Excitement returns to Balaídos as Celta de Vigo prepares for a key season. The return to Europe has created an atmosphere of ambition and maximum demand, both among the board and the Celta fans. The Galician club's sporting plan involves building a squad capable of competing in both LaLiga and the Europa League, a tournament Celta doesn't see as a simple reward, but as a real goal.

In recent days, the club has experienced decisive hours with significant moves in the squad. Fer López's departure to the Premier League, specifically to Wolverhampton, brings in about €20 million. This is an important figure, although far from the league's biggest sales. With this deal, Celta can now go after one of the big names to have come out of their academy in the past decade.

Bryan Zaragoza's arrival is practically agreed upon, while the board has already exercised the purchase option for Ilaix Moriba and has completed the signing of Ferran Jutglà to strengthen the attack. These additions reflect the seriousness with which they are working to provide coach Claudio Giráldez with a deep and competitive squad.

The dream of a key player's return: is Brais Méndez's comeback possible?

According to Galicia Press weeks ago and now published by @CeltaNoticias_ on Twitter, Celta has requested information about a footballer who has made history at the club: Brais Méndez. The Galician attacking midfielder, who was already key in Vigo before his move to Real Sociedad, appears on the agenda as one of Giráldez's priorities, who hasn't hidden his admiration for his football.

However, the deal isn't straightforward. Real Sociedad isn't in a hurry to sell, and although Brais Méndez's market value has dropped to €22 million, in San Sebastián they are not willing to give away a footballer who still has three more seasons on his contract. His performance this season has been inconsistent, with three goals and two assists in the league, numbers far from his best campaigns at Anoeta, but his quality remains beyond doubt.

The sporting situation in Donostia also plays a role. The changes planned at Real this summer and the arrival of a new coach could influence the decision about Brais Méndez's future. For now, he is not a priority for the txuri-urdin club, but negotiations with Celta would require a significant financial effort, especially in a market where millions are scarce in Vigo after several recent investments.

Celta de Vigo wants to build a competitive team that will allow them to advance in Europe and establish themselves in the top part of LaLiga. The interest in proven players and the return of familiar faces is proof of a project that aims for more than just survival. The deal for Brais Méndez will undoubtedly be one of the big sagas of the summer in Vigo, where no one rules out a surprise in the coming weeks.