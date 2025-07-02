Málaga, favorite: Sporting de Gijon, Depor, Valladolid, and Cádiz want him too

On the Costa del Sol, fans keep a close eye on every move by the club as the transfer market starts to heat up. This summer, Málaga is once again at the center of attention. The Martiricos club, after a season full of ups and downs, faces decisive weeks in shaping a squad that aims to reignite excitement at La Rosaleda.

The end of the season has brought a major overhaul in the blanquiazul locker room. The club, true to the June 30 tradition, has confirmed the departure of several players, including Roko Baturina, Kevin Medina, Manu Molina, Dioni, Yanis Rahmani, and the young Antoñito Cordero. Six footballers who, for different reasons, will not continue wearing Málaga's jersey next season.

Rahmani's case stands out, as his performance hasn't met expectations after arriving with the label of an exciting signing. Baturina has not either, who only scored three goals all season. These departures make room for new signings and, above all, for a signing that could change the face of the project: the return of Joaquín Muñoz.

The most desired return: Joaquín Muñoz, top priority

Málaga's sporting management, led by Loren Juarros, has already made a decisive move, as reported by various sports outlets. Winger Joaquín Muñoz, born in Málaga and with a past at the club, is the absolute priority to strengthen the attack. After finishing his contract with Huesca, the footballer is a free agent and his wish, according to reports, is to return home.

The club is optimistic, as the offer on the table meets both the financial expectations and the stability the footballer is seeking. The deal could be finalized soon and make Joaquín Muñoz the first signing of the summer, just in time for the start of preseason on July 7.

Competition intensifies: Sporting, Depor, Valladolid, and Cádiz keep close watch

However, Málaga isn't alone in the race. Joaquín Muñoz's name appears on the agendas of several clubs with a history in Spanish soccer. Sporting de Gijón, Deportivo de la Coruña, Valladolid, and Cádiz have shown interest in the winger, aware that his profile could make a difference in the upcoming LaLiga Hypermotion season. Despite the competition, Málaga's advantage lies in the emotional factor: the player prioritizes returning to his homeland, a wish he has communicated to those closest to him.

Joaquín Muñoz is reaching footballing maturity at 26 years old. His numbers in the last season at Huesca—seven goals and three assists in 35 matches—show his ability to make an impact on the wing. The coaching staff, led by Sergio Pellicer, see him as the natural heir to the number 11 after Kevin Medina's departure. Muñoz already knows the club and the locker room, an advantage that will help speed up his adaptation. Málaga's squad, in the midst of reconstruction, needs leaders capable of providing speed, flair, and goals. The club trusts his arrival will boost internal competitiveness and restore excitement to a demanding fanbase.