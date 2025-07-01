Oviedo want a former Getafe and Valencia player: Paunovic gives the green light

Real Oviedo's return to the elite of Spanish soccer, 25 years after their last appearance in the First Division, has transformed the club's atmosphere and its surroundings. There is excitement, ambition, and, above all, a sense that the club doesn't want this promotion to be just an anecdote, but the first step toward consolidating themselves in the top tier. With the support of Grupo Pachuca and a devoted fanbase, the Carbayones want to build a project that not only competes, but also aims to leave a mark in LALIGA EA SPORTS.

The midfield, an absolute priority

Activity in the transfer market has been intense since the promotion. After the additions of Brandon Domingues and the permanent signing of Ilyas Chaira, the Carbayón club is now looking to strengthen the midfield, a key position for Veljko Paunovic. The Serbian coach is clear about the type of footballer he needs and, according to La Nueva España, has directly pointed to Nemanja Maksimovic, whom he has known for years and with whom he shared success in Serbia's under-20 national team.

The story between the two is not a coincidence. Maksimovic was decisive in that 2015 Under-20 World Cup, scoring the winning goal against Brazil and giving Paunovic one of his greatest achievements as a coach. Now, Oviedo's coach is once again betting on that bond, convinced that the Serbian midfielder can provide the leadership and experience needed to make a qualitative leap in the midfield.

Experience and reliability: Maksimovic's profile

Maksimovic, 29 years old, has accumulated valuable experience in Spanish soccer. After a brief stint at Valencia, where he didn't manage to establish himself, he became a key figure at Getafe, playing six seasons and being a crucial piece for coaches like José Bordalás. His profile fits perfectly with what Paunovic is looking for: physical ability, tactical discipline, work rate, and arriving from the second line.

In his most recent spell at Greek club Panathinaikos, the midfielder has kept consistent, playing more than 20 matches in the last campaign. However, his role has been less prominent than in Spain, which opens the door to a possible return to a league he knows well and where his performance has always stood out. The main obstacle is his contract with the Greek club, which ends in 2027 and makes the operation a complex negotiation.

Oviedo's plan: combine youth, experience, and ambition

Real Oviedo hasn't hidden their intention to strengthen all lines to compete in their return to the First Division. With the possible arrival of Salomón Rondón as the spearhead and the bet on Brandon Domingues in the attacking midfield, the board knows that the qualitative leap depends on shoring up the midfield with a player like Maksimovic. Currently, only Sibo, De la Hoz, and, presumably, Colombatto (who will renew his loan) have contracts, which makes clear the room for improvement in the squad.

The signing of the Serbian would bring something the team doesn't have today: a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo, keeping the team together in difficult moments, and offering solutions in both midfield roles. In addition, his experience in high-stakes matches could be key in a season where staying up will be very difficult.

The sporting management is working tirelessly to unlock the deal, knowing that Maksimovic is not just a desire of the coach, but a top priority request to strengthen the team's structure. Meanwhile, the club remains alert to other renewals and signings, with names like Santi Cazorla and Veljko Paunovic on the immediate to-do list.