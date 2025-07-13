Claudio Giráldez is clear about it: He wants a Rayo Vallecano player

In the offices of Spanish soccer, every summer is synonymous with rumors, strategic moves, and negotiations that can alter a club's destiny. Celta de Vigo, under the direction of Claudio Giráldez, is looking to strengthen its midfield to face the demanding European challenge of the upcoming season. However, media attention has shifted toward a particular name, the protagonist of a situation that promises to dominate headlines over the coming days.

The Vigo side is no stranger to challenges. After securing its return to the Europa League in the last campaign, the club's sporting management has focused on bringing in a footballer capable of providing balance, physicality, and experience. Giráldez is aware of the need to strengthen the midfield and sees the Spanish league as the ideal place: a seasoned player, with experience in the First Division and used to high-stakes matches. The goal is to build a competitive squad that combines youth and experience, capable of keeping up with the pace of three competitions.

According to El Desmarque, among the names that have emerged on Celta's agenda, one footballer stands out who has proved his worth at the top level: Pathé Ciss. The Senegalese international, who played in 33 matches and logged more than 2,100 minutes (2,100) last season, has established himself as an essential piece at Rayo Vallecano. His ability to recover the ball, protect the defense, and reach the opposition's box has made him one of the most valued central midfielders in the league. Under Íñigo Pérez's orders, Ciss has not only taken the starting spot from Óscar Valentín, but he has also assumed leadership in the locker room and earned the respect of the franjirroja supporters.

Tensions in the market: Rayo stand firm amid Celta's interest

Celta's interest in Pathé Ciss hasn't gone unnoticed in Vallecas. As the aforementioned sources report, the Vigo club has initiated contact with the player's camp. This situation has caused unrest within Rayo, which believes the usual protocol in these types of operations has been breached. FIFA regulations state that negotiations with a footballer are only allowed in the final six months of his contract, and in this case, Ciss recently renewed until 2027. In addition, the contract includes a release clause of 10 million euros, a high figure but lower than what was considered in previous years.

A complicated transfer: Positions appear irreconcilable

Ciss's departure doesn't look easy. Rayo Vallecano is known for its toughness in negotiations and, as of today, refers entirely to the payment of the clause. The Madrid club has reiterated that the footballer is indispensable in Íñigo Pérez's plans, especially after the excellent performance he delivered last season. Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo wouldn't be willing to pay the 10 million demanded, which complicates the operation. Tension between both clubs has increased after the contacts became known, and in Vallecas, they don't rule out taking legal action if they believe an irregularity has occurred in the process.

Pathé Ciss's future: Key decision before the start of the season

Meanwhile, Pathé Ciss is finishing his vacation with the club's permission, waiting for his situation to be solved. The player, who was already close to leaving for Lyon in January 2023, knows that his future depends on a complex negotiation. With preseason about to begin and the transfer window open, all eyes are on a deal that could define the summer in both Vigo and Vallecas.

The uncertainty is at its highest and the outcome is unpredictable. What is clear is that Claudio Giráldez has indicated his preference and Celta will fight until the last moment for the central midfielder who has revolutionized Rayo Vallecano's midfield. Will there be an agreement before the league kicks off, or will the standoff continue until the transfer window closes? Spanish soccer awaits an answer.