Simeone rubs his hands: new Argentine gem for Atlético de Madrid

An emerging figure in Argentine soccer has attracted the interest of several European teams. His explosive performance in local and continental competitions has made him a player that many are closely following.

From Madrid, they have already intensified their monitoring of this young South American talent. The red-and-white club's strategy is to rejuvenate their attack with high-potential players before other rivals from the Old Continent get ahead.

In addition, the Spanish club is on high alert. Other major clubs from the Premier League and Buenos Aires have also set their sights on this 19-year-old left-footed winger. His release clause is around €16M (16 million euros), although his current market value is about €6M (6 million euros).

| XCatalunya, Juán José Arrien Roldos

Atlético speed up in search of an offensive replacement

Atlético de Madrid have already registered players like Baena or Musso in LaLiga. At this moment, the colchoneros are working on new arrivals after the confirmed departures of Witsel, Azpilicueta, and Reinildo.

There is a name that is gaining momentum, Maher Carrizo.

An Argentine who fits their philosophy: youth, power, and an offensive profile. The possible departure of Correa or a Griezmann in his final year motivates Simeone to seek to revive his attack with fresh blood.

| XCatalunya, @atleticodemadrid, Canva Creative Studio

The key moment for Carrizo at Vélez and his impact on the U-20 national team

Since his explosive debut in January, Carrizo has established himself as a starter at Vélez. He has played a total of 19 matches in the Apertura, scoring 3 goals and providing one assist, according to Transfermarkt records.

In Libertadores, he also made his mark: he played in six matches and scored four times. In addition, in the South American U-20 Championship, he contributed four goals and three assists in nine matches. That international performance has strengthened his profile: a natural left-footer who plays on the right wing, with a tendency to cut inside.

Open competition: River, Premier League, and high release clause

Atlético are not the only ones after Carrizo. River Plate have also shown interest. Especially to replace Mastantuono, although the player has made it clear that he prefers to move directly to Europe.



In addition, City Group had him on their radar, but his clause, close to €16M (16 million euros), may have stopped that route. From England, Chelsea and Manchester United are also tracking him.

Carrizo's tactical profile: What does he bring to Cholo Simeone?

Carrizo is 5 ft. 11 in. (1.80 m) tall, left-footed, and versatile: he can play as a right winger or attacking midfielder. His strength is one-on-one situations, attempting 65% of his shots and winning 72% of aerial duels.

He is fast and direct; in addition, his average rating of 6.5 on FotMob indicates consistency. With Simeone, he would fit into an offensive 4-4-2 system, bringing freshness and width on the flanks.

Transfer feasibility and next steps

Vélez will not make his departure easy without a concrete offer. Atlético must negotiate above his current market value (€6M, 6 million euros).

His agent, Eleven Talent Group, and his camp want the move to be directly to Europe, ruling out local deals like River's. If Atlético speed up, they could offer a contract until 2029, with minutes in the Champions League and LaLiga, conditions that appeal to the youngster.