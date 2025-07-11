Real Madrid fans' anger with Pedrerol: this is how he points to Mbappé and Vinícius

The atmosphere around Real Madrid has changed in recent weeks. While the major summer signings keep generating excitement, Madridists' patience runs out quickly when things don't work as they expect. The Santiago Bernabéu fans, famous for demanding commitment and dedication from their idols, aren't willing to tolerate trophyless seasons or indifferent attitudes on the field, no matter how dazzling the names wearing the white jersey may be.

Recent statements from one of the country's most influential journalists have reignited the debate. In the middle of preseason and with the squad under scrutiny, the criticism has been directed squarely at two of the locker room's main leaders, sending a clear warning to both players and coaching staff.

Pedrerol points out the problem: Bernabéu doesn't forgive a lack of attitude

During his appearance on El Chiringuito de Jugones, Josep Pedrerol didn't hesitate to warn about the possible disappointment of the stands if the stars' attitude doesn't change. "This year, if the crowd sees Mbappé and Vinicius's attitude, they're going to get a massive booing. Bernabéu isn't going to put up with another year of people strolling around the field," he said, referring to recent matches and the perceived lack of commitment from both players.

According to Pedrerol, the relationship between Vinicius and the fans has cooled after several seasons of patience and gestures of generosity from the stadium, but "the Vinicius-Bernabéu marriage isn't the same anymore." The journalist makes it clear that Madridists demand an immediate change in attitude, reminding everyone that similar situations have been seen in other years, but the credit isn't infinite.

The pressure also falls on Xabi Alonso

The critical eye isn't focused only on the players. Pedrerol himself points to Xabi Alonso, now in charge of the locker room, and his ability to make tough decisions. The journalist raises the question of whether the coach will be able to bench top-level players when they don't perform, an uncertainty that hangs over the project after Ancelotti's departure.

In his analysis, Pedrerol emphasizes that, although Xabi Alonso has the full support of the board and Florentino Pérez, now it's time to show personality and a firm hand: "Xabi Alonso is given authority, starting with Florentino. Xabi Alonso, whatever he wants. But he needs to do it." The message is clear: the new coach has all the power to make decisions, but the fans aren't going to wait forever for the team to get going.

Mbappé and Vinicius, the ones singled out

With less than a month to go before the official season begins, expectations are sky-high around two of the players with the greatest global projection. Mbappé, expected to define an era at the club, and Vinicius, a key figure in the project in recent years, are required to respond on the field and leave behind any hint of complacency.

The Bernabéu crowd, with the recent memory of inconsistent campaigns, won't hesitate to show their discontent if they detect apathy. The first tests will come in the preseason matches, where both the team's collective performance and Xabi Alonso's decisions will be scrutinized closely.

A challenge for the future

The situation doesn't just affect the day-to-day, but marks the beginning of a new era. Real Madrid is debuting a new coach, renewed leadership, and a squad full of talent. But the demands are at their highest and the pressure from the environment is even greater. The outcome of the upcoming matches will determine whether the fans regain their excitement or, as authoritative voices already warn, the noise in the stands becomes deafening.

The season is about to start and all eyes are on the stars and the bench. Bernabéu doesn't forgive and the margin for error is getting smaller and smaller. Will Mbappé and Vinicius rise to the challenge, or will the disillusionment among the white fans grow? The first verdict will come from the stands, as relentless as ever.