Gerard Romero confirms Pablo Torre's next destination

In this summer's transfer market, FC Barcelona is once again at the center of attention, not only because of the usual excitement, but also due to the way some of the young talents in the squad are being managed. The blaugrana club, after a splendid campaign, faces the challenge of taking a step forward and finishing the process of refining some positions that clearly demanded reinforcements. As always, for new players to arrive, others must also leave; one of those chosen to leave the Barça ship is Pablo Torre.

Mallorca's interest and the need to take a step up in quality

Gerard Romero's tweet was clear and direct: "Barça and Mallorca are negotiating terms so the midfielder can join the Balearic club. Decisive hours, desire to finalize his departure before the 30th". A sentence that sums up the current situation of the Cantabrian, who has barely had any minutes this season under Flick. With only 421 minutes in total (421 min), he has been the fifth player with the least participation, but he has shown flashes of quality in the matches he has played. Torre has recorded 4 goals and 3 assists, numbers that show his ability to contribute offensively when he has had the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Mallorca has moved quickly after Robert Navarro's departure, a loss that leaves the attacking midfield position vacant and forces the Balearic club to look for a creative profile. Pablo Ortells, Mallorca's sporting director, has been closely following Pablo Torre's progress for weeks, even attending his matches with the U-21 team during the European Championship, where the Cantabrian started in the first games. The player's own entourage acknowledges that the deal is ideal for both parties: Mallorca would strengthen a key position and Barça would guarantee quality minutes for one of their most promising prospects.

| FCB

Loan options and Pablo Torre's blaugrana future

Although the initial plan on the table is a loan, at Can Barça they are not ruling out other options. The club is considering alternatives such as a transfer with a buy-back clause, a move they have already used in recent years to keep control over young talents. The sporting management considers it essential for Torre to play a full season with a top-flight team with ambitious goals, like Javier Aguirre's Mallorca, where he could enjoy the prominence he has not had at Camp Nou.

The idea is simple: for Pablo Torre to grow in a competitive environment, gain experience at the elite level, and, if he meets expectations, return in the future as a mature piece for the first team. At the Bermellón club, he would also find a play style that enhances midfielders who get forward, one of the Cantabrian's main strengths.