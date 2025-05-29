Bombshell, caught in Barcelona: Hansi Flick could have a new goalkeeper

The atmosphere in Barcelona is especially turbulent at the end of May. In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the future of several key FC Barcelona players, there is an urgent need to make decisions regarding the goalkeeper position, a role that will be a focal point in the upcoming transfer market. The blaugrana club is preparing for one of the most decisive transfer windows in recent years and, in this context, every visit from an international footballer to the city sparks rumors and speculation.

Dibu Martínez in Barcelona: family vacation and transfer rumors

In recent hours, a viral image has put the spotlight on Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez, Aston Villa's and the Argentina national team's goalkeeper. According to Jijantes FC, which captured and shared the moment on its social media, Dibu has landed in Barcelona with his family to enjoy a few days off. News of his presence spread quickly, especially because the Catalan city has become the epicenter of transfer market activity, particularly when major agents like Jorge Mendes are also in the Catalan capital.

The simultaneous presence of Jorge Mendes, who, in addition to managing the future of Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati, also represents Emiliano Martínez, has added intrigue to the story. Some media outlets have suggested that the Argentine goalkeeper is eager to play for Barça, although so far there is no evidence of any official contact between the club and the player's camp. According to sources consulted, everything indicates that this is simply a vacation, but the uncertainty regarding Barça's goalkeeping future gives rise to all kinds of theories.

| Twitter

Barça's goalkeeper position is one of the great unknowns of this summer. Marc-André ter Stegen, who has been undisputed in recent years, arrives after a long injury period, and his level for the start of the next season is uncertain. In addition, Iñaki Peña's imminent departure and doubts regarding the deal with Szczesny, who has not yet replied to the renewal offer on the table, add to the situation.

In this scenario, the sporting management led by Deco is working with several options in reserve. Joan García (Espanyol) is the main target, although alternatives such as Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) are not ruled out. These are names that have been strongly linked in recent weeks and fit the profile of a young goalkeeper with potential and good ball-handling skills. Emiliano Martínez's appearance in the city has sparked debate about whether he could be added to the list of possible candidates, but for now there is no serious indication linking him to a formal offer from Barça.

Dibu Martínez's season: consistency and elite performance

Emiliano Martínez's trajectory this season reinforces his status as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Europe. The Argentine has played a total of 53 official matches with Aston Villa across the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, accumulating more than 4,600 minutes between the posts. His statistics have not gone unnoticed: he has kept a clean sheet on 16 occasions and has been key to the English team's fight at the top, having come very close to returning to the top continental competition. They have ultimately qualified for the Europa League.

These numbers reinforce Martínez's reputation, who, at 32 years old, still has a contract with Aston Villa until 2029, although his emotional farewell in the last home match set off all the alarms about his immediate future. The last match at Villa Park showed images of a visibly moved Dibu Martínez, with gestures of farewell to the fans, which fueled the debate about a possible departure this summer.