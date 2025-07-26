Carme Barceló exposes 'El Chiringuito' and Pedrerol after the CTA controversy

The program "El Chiringuito de Jugones," directed by Josep Pedrerol, is once again at the center of controversy. Although it's currently on its usual summer break, their social media remain active, sharing signings, rumors, and news related to the world of soccer.

But this time, one of their own collaborators, Catalan Carme Barceló, has dismantled with a single tweet the program's whitewashing narrative on a particularly sensitive topic: the new refereeing scandal shaking the RFEF.

Chema Alonso, a hacker... neutral?

His addition supposedly aims to modernize refereeing in Spain through predictive systems and algorithms that analyze referees' performance. But beyond his technical profile, what has set social media and public debate ablaze is his blatant affinity with Real Madrid.

| Canva

Chema Alonso has even posed with trophies from the white club and was seen at the 2024 Champions League final at Wembley. For many, it's no surprise that another person close to Madridism is joining the circle of power surrounding Spanish refereeing, as happened with Yolanda Parga, partner of Mejía Dávila, Real Madrid's delegate.

El Chiringuito omits it... and Carme Barceló responds

Outrage has grown not only because of the appointment itself, but also because of the way it has been presented in some media. "El Chiringuito," far from denouncing this affinity with the white club, simply announced it as "A HACKER WILL LEAD AI AT CTA," without mentioning a single word about his obvious Madridism.

| XCatalunya, El Chiringuito

That's when Carme Barceló appeared, a regular panelist on the program and one of the few clearly culé voices on set. Her response was as clear as it was forceful: "You forgot to mention he's a Madridist. You're welcome." A monumental blow to her own program, making a mockery of the editorial line imposed by Pedrerol.

Sociological Madridism, increasingly evident

It's an invisible but real structure that allows Real Madrid to always be surrounded by privileges and institutional favors. The appointment of Chema Alonso, as with Yolanda Parga before, reinforces that perception that Spanish refereeing is increasingly controlled by people close to the white club.

Coincidence? It's hard to believe when the appointments follow such a clear pattern. The fact that a cybersecurity expert, with an impeccable professional record, can't separate his soccer passion from his new role is what sets off all the alarms. Even more so when media like "El Chiringuito" avoid mentioning it.

A 2025-2026 season that promises tension

The upcoming season hasn't started yet and there's already an atmosphere of distrust. If before FC Barcelona fans and those of other clubs scrutinized every refereeing decision, now they'll do so with even more suspicion knowing who's behind CTA's technological analysis. Neutrality is nowhere to be found.

While some media remain silent, others—like Carme Barceló—prefer to call things by their name. Even if it hurts. Even if it's uncomfortable. Even if it means exposing their own colleagues. Because sometimes, journalism is also done from within. In this case, the slap didn't come from outside: it came from within.