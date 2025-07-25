Confirmed, three new 'signings' for Flick: blow for Christensen and Iñaki Peña

The preseason tour in Asia kicks off this Thursday for FC Barcelona, but the last training session at Ciutat Esportiva has left clues that haven't gone unnoticed. While the coaching staff prepare the friendlies against Vissel Kobe, Seoul, and Daegu, squad management remains in full swing. Hansi Flick, determined to fine-tune details before the trip, has sent a new message with his choice of footballers present at this Wednesday, July 23 session.

Although some expected a finalized list of 26 called-up players, the final decision has been different: the German coach will take 30 players to Asia, as several media outlets report. This expansion has reopened the door for several youth players, but it has also put the spotlight on two first-team names whose situation is now even more compromised.

Kochen, Landry, and Juan Hernández: the chosen ones who shake up the board

The big news from the morning session has been the inclusion of three young talents from the reserve team: Diego Kochen, Landry Farré, and Juan Hernández. Although two of them—Landry and Juan—had already worked under Flick's orders in the first week of preseason, Kochen's presence is a significant surprise. The young goalkeeper hadn't yet trained with the first team this summer, but he was included at the last minute in a session with 36 footballers on the field.

| FCB

Kochen's presence isn't anecdotal. With Ter Stegen injured and still deciding whether he'll undergo surgery, the goal for the Asian tour had two clear spots: Szczesny and Joan García. The third vacancy, initially reserved for Iñaki Peña, is now seriously threatened by the American. Flick wants three goalkeepers on the tour, and the message has been direct: Kochen is in the race.

The same is true in defense. Center-back Landry Farré, one of the great prospects from Barça Atlètic, returns to the group just as Andreas Christensen's continuity is in doubt. The Dane isn't in the coach's plans and his departure remains on the table. If you add the presence of a center-back like Landry in the last training session, the warning is clear.

The pending cuts and the situation of Pau Víctor, Romeu, and Ter Stegen

In total, Flick has worked today with 36 players, of whom only 30 will travel. Therefore, six cuts still need to be made. Two of them seem certain: Oriol Romeu and Pau Víctor are negotiating their departure from the club and will probably not be part of the traveling party. Ter Stegen won't travel either, as he continues his treatment for the lower back problems he has been dealing with since last season.

With these three names out, three more departures remain to be confirmed. The situation of Iñaki Peña and Christensen is gaining importance in that pool, although everything suggests that they will go and that the remaining three cuts will be youth players. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, the star signing of the summer, will travel and will be officially presented this Wednesday before flying to Japan.

Barça will make their debut on the Asian tour this Sunday, July 27, against Vissel Kobe (12:00, Spanish time). After that, they'll face Seoul FC on July 31 and Daegu on August 4, both also at noon. These three matches will allow Flick to closely observe all the footballers before returning to Barcelona and the official start of the season.