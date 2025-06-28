After Valladolid's relegation, Betis set their sights on one of their gems.

In Pucela, people know that sports projects, especially after relegation, require extra doses of patience, talent, and skill in managing the youth academy. Real Valladolid's fans, resigned yet hopeful, trust they'll see their young players emerge in a Second Division that, historically, has served as a springboard for future stars. The 2025/26 season is shaping up to be a golden opportunity for footballers with fewer minutes in the elite to take center stage and start writing new chapters in the blanquivioleta's history.

Among the names that have caused the most excitement is Iván San José Cantalejo, known in football as Chuki. This attacking midfielder, just 21 years old, has gone from being a youth academy prospect to breaking into Valladolid's first team. Although his debut in LaLiga came in dribs and drabs, the final stretch of the season changed the trend.

In total, Chuki has played in 18 matches during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring two goals. Most of his minutes came off the bench, although the change on the bench with Álvaro Rubio's arrival gave him a new boost. The coach firmly backed young talent and gave him a starting spot in the decisive matches of the season, including three consecutive games that marked the attacking midfielder's best individual moment. His performance at Benito Villamarín was especially significant, where he scored a quality goal in front of Real Betis's coaching staff.

| Real Valladolid

Betis keep an eye on Chuki's future moves and projection

Real Betis's sporting management has kept a close watch on Chuki's development in recent months, according to Estadio Deportivo. The verdiblanco club believes that Valladolid's relegation opens a window of opportunity to bring in young players hungry for minutes and with room for improvement. Chuki is an attractive figure for Betis not only because of his projection, but also due to his ability to adapt to different attacking positions.

The plan being considered by the sporting management is to explore a possible signing now that Valladolid needs to balance its books and might be forced to negotiate some of its gems. However, the Castilian club will not make it easy. Both the fans and the board are committed to making Chuki one of the sensations of the next season in the Second Division, convinced that with several key players leaving, the midfielder will be able to take on more responsibilities.

More prominence and a chance to establish himself at Valladolid

With a contract in force until 2026, Valladolid holds the upper hand in any negotiation, but they are also aware that top-flight clubs like Betis can tempt their young players with the chance to stay in the elite. Meanwhile, Chuki faces the challenge of establishing himself as a starter and unlocking his potential in a division that usually favors the emergence of attacking talents.

The blanquivioleta squad will undergo major changes during the summer, but the academy graduate is one of the main reasons for the fans to be excited. His vision, ability to get into the box, and confidence against more experienced opponents make him a standout player in the second tier.