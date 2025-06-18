Mallorca and Espanyol want a Moroccan international: €10M

Summer sports planning is proving especially complex for two clubs aiming to strengthen intelligently and with some ambition: RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca. One, saved at the last minute from relegation to Segunda and needing to consolidate a competitive project; the other, stuck in their lack of goals and forced to redefine their attacking front if they want to look toward Europe again.

Both teams, with different trajectories but shared objectives, are closely following one of the revelations of the Portuguese league: a young, explosive forward with international experience who could make a difference in LaLiga.

clear needs up front

Espanyol is facing preseason without established forwards on their roster. While Javi Puado's contract renewal is on track and talks with Braga for Roberto Fernández are progressing well, the blanquiazul club knows that they need more attacking options to face the next season with guarantees. The possible arrival of a profile like Yanis Begraoui would fit as a bet for the future, in addition to matching with other Moroccan players already established like Omar El Hilali and Omar Sadik.

| Twitter

Meanwhile, Mallorca is dealing with a chronic goal-scoring problem. They have been the team with the fewest goals in the last two editions of LaLiga. Vedat Muriqi remains a respected name on the island, but his performance has declined. Abdón Prats, although beloved by the fans, doesn't offer competitive numbers, and Cyle Larin is likely to leave after a season full of internal tensions. The bermellón team is urgently seeking solutions, and Begraoui could be one of them.

yanis begraoui: late breakthrough and brilliant present

Although he debuted years ago in Ligue 1 with Toulouse and even played in the Europa League, his real breakthrough has come this season with Estoril Praia. The French-Moroccan striker, 23 years old, has had his most complete campaign with 11 goals and 3 assists in 35 matches, showing character, tactical intelligence, and an increasingly powerful shot.

His performance has been especially notable in the second half of the season. After a discreet first half without scoring, he started 2025 strongly: In the first seven matches of the year, he scored 6 goals and provided one assist. He finished the season on a high note, with a spectacular hat-trick against Estrela Da Amadora. His technical, mobile, and decisive profile has attracted the interest of several European clubs, including two from LaLiga.

mallorca and espanyol, watching his development

According to the specialized portal Foot Mercato, both Mallorca and Espanyol have shown active interest in Begraoui. However, his release clause, set at €10 million, complicates the operation for teams with limited budgets. The player's current market value, according to Transfermarkt, is around €3.5 million, but Estoril is not willing to negotiate downwards.

The Portuguese club, which signed him in July 2024, sees him as a key piece for their next project. His contract expires in June 2028, which gives them a strong position in negotiations. Even so, both the Catalans and the Balearics consider his signing a strategic investment.