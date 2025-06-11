Burgos and Eibar set their sights on a Sporting player

In LaLiga Hypermotion, transfer market moves are crucial for teams to end up aiming for different objectives. Ambitious teams like Burgos and Eibar are already scouring the market in search of footballers capable of making a difference ahead of the 2025/2026 season, in which parity will once again be at its highest. In this context, a Sporting de Gijón player has managed to attract the attention of two projects that want to be protagonists next year.

Eibar begins to plan its future after securing survival

After a season full of ups and downs, Eibar was able to secure its place in the Segunda División with several matchdays to spare before the end of the championship. With coach Beñat San José at the helm, the armero side managed to keep results stable. Therefore, at Ipurúa, they're already thinking about planning the squad for the new challenge that awaits them.

The sporting management knows that the midfield is key for any project that aims to fight for promotion. That's why, according to Estadio Deportivo, the club has set its sights on a Sporting footballer who would fit perfectly into the Basque coach's playing style. The player in question is Lander Olaetxea.

Burgos wants to make a quality leap with a proven midfielder

Meanwhile, Burgos continues to bet on defensive solidity and intensity in midfield. The club from El Plantío, led by Ramis, wants to take a step forward to establish itself as one of the play-off contenders next season. To achieve this, it's essential to surround its squad with players who bring experience and balance to the center of the field.

In fact, Lander Olaetxea was already on Burgos's radar during the last winter transfer window, although his departure ultimately didn't materialize. Now, with his contract ending, the possibility of signing him as a free agent increases and makes the operation a very attractive opportunity for both parties.

The protagonist of this battle between Burgos and Eibar is one of Asier Garitano's trusted men at Sporting de Gijón. Since his arrival at El Molinón, he has secured an undisputed starting spot, providing balance, defensive work, and runs from the second line. Before arriving in Asturias, this footballer had left his mark at clubs like Logroñés, Gernika, and Athletic Club, always showing commitment and professionalism.

At 32 years old and with more than 200 matches in the Segunda División, his experience is one of the main reasons why clubs are interested in signing him. In addition, his tactical versatility allows him to adapt to both double pivot systems and setups with a single defensive midfielder, offering alternatives and solutions to coaches.