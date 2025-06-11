Las Palmas, Valladolid and Leganés want an Osasuna player

The summer transfer market has already kicked off in the Second Division, and some teams are looking to strengthen their squads with experienced footballers who have played at the elite level. In this context, three historic clubs—UD Las Palmas, Real Valladolid, and CD Leganés—are at the center of one of the most interesting battles at the moment to secure the services of a veteran player who has just finished his time at Osasuna. This decision marks a significant change in his career and opens new expectations for both the footballer and the clubs involved.

Las Palmas, Valladolid, and Leganés are approaching the upcoming season with clear objectives: to return to the top tier of Spanish soccer as soon as possible. To achieve this, they need quality reinforcements and, above all, experience. The footballer in question will see his contract with Osasuna end on June 30 and has already made it clear through an emotional farewell letter that his cycle at El Sadar has come to an end. After several seasons defending the red colors, the player says goodbye with the satisfaction of a job well done and his eyes set on the future.

At 33 years old, his career in both the First and Second Divisions makes him a very valuable option for teams aiming for promotion. The fact that Las Palmas, Valladolid, and Leganés have set their sights on him is no coincidence: he is a versatile footballer who can provide defensive solidity and experience both in the locker room and on the field. Therefore, these three clubs will try to finalize the signing of Rubén García, according to media outlets such as Estadio Deportivo and Mundo Deportivo.

Performance in the Second Division and background

This is not the first time this player has faced the challenge of the Second Division. In fact, he already spent two seasons in the silver category, both with CD Leganés between 2014 and 2016, playing a total of 60 matches, in which he scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists. This is a more than interesting record for any club looking to strengthen their wings and add attacking options from the second line. His knowledge of the competition and his ability to adapt to different tactical systems make him a highly sought-after profile.

The experience he gained during those years at Leganés could be a key factor when making a decision about his future, although now the landscape has changed and the competition for his signing is much greater. It should be noted that in the last season with Osasuna, he played 27 official matches, showing that he remains a reliable option despite not being an undisputed starter due to the emergence of younger players such as Jesús Areso.

Interest from Las Palmas, Valladolid, and Leganés

In recent days, both Valladolid and Leganés have intensified their interest in adding the player to their squads as a free agent. According to various reports from specialized media and sports journalists, the Canary Islands club Las Palmas has also joined the race, seeing in him an opportunity to strengthen the right-back position, which needs competition after the departure of Marvin Park and doubts surrounding Viti Rozada and Andy Pelmard.

The sporting management of Las Palmas, led by Luis Helguera, has made it a priority to provide the new coach, Luis García Fernández, with a competitive squad to fight for promotion in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, both Valladolid and Leganés are looking to establish themselves as candidates for an immediate return to the First Division, betting on proven players who can make a difference from the very first moment.