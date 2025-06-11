Jota Jordi finds the key: Laporta's condition to sign Nico Williams

Few things spark as much debate in Barça's circles as the transfer market. If there's a name that keeps coming up in recent summers, it's Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger was, in fact, one of the main protagonists of the Barça saga last summer, when the Catalan club tried unsuccessfully to lure him to strengthen the attack. His refusal to leave Bilbao completely cooled the operation and, according to several media outlets, it seemed like a closed chapter. However, recent hours have reignited the buzz.

From the Barça sporting management, there's a very clear objective: to find a top-level left winger who fits the project and boosts the team's attacking options. After Nico Williams's rejection last season, everything indicated that his name had been definitively crossed off the list, especially after Joan Laporta and Deco concluded that the footballer had no intention of wearing the Barça jersey.

The club, therefore, focused its efforts on other options, and many media outlets now point to Luis Díaz as the priority. The Colombian has gained momentum in recent weeks and, along with other names like Rashford, seems to occupy the top spots on the list of preferences for the left flank. However, not everything is as simple as it seems in the Barça universe, where market strategies and unexpected twists are the order of the day.

| @athleticlub

Laporta's condition and the emotional factor

The latest contribution to this debate has come from Jota Jordi, a well-known television collaborator, who revealed on "El Chiringuito" the condition that could once again make Nico Williams the top Barça priority. In his words, "they're telling me about a player who, until today, we all thought it was impossible for him to be linked again with Barça's environment. But after this call, I think he's going to be back in the conversation, and quite a lot."

According to Jota Jordi, there's an emotional key that could change everything. Laporta keeps a sentimental point regarding Nico Williams, and if the player's camp—whether his agent or the footballer himself—decides to take the first step and move closer, the scenario could change radically. As the commentator himself sums it up: "Certain things have to happen. If the player's side makes a move, he would go from being in the fifth favorite position for the winger spot to being number one. Laporta has a sentimental point that, if the agent or Nico Williams himself made this approach, I think Nico Williams becomes Barça's priority."

But the market is never linear and, in many cases, diversion moves are part of the game. For Jota Jordi, the apparent interest in Luis Díaz or Rashford could be a distraction tactic. He interprets it this way: "What they're doing with Luis Díaz and Rashford sounds to me like a market strategy of 'let's misdirect,' but in reality, they're still interested in Nico Williams. As soon as they make this move to get closer, they're going to try to sign him."