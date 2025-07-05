Brutal comeback from Lamine Yamal's father to Nico Williams: 'I can't...'

The summer transfer window in Spanish soccer has once again produced one of those stories that spark debate and mixed emotions among clubs, footballers, and fans. When everything seemed to point to an imminent agreement to have one of Athletic Club's stars wear Barça's jersey, the news exploded: Nico Williams, in the end, is staying in Bilbao. The blow was so unexpected that the main figures' reactions came quickly, especially from those closest to Lamine Yamal.

Nico Williams's decision to renew his contract with Athletic Club until 2035 caught Barça's sporting management off guard. Few expected that the winger, after weeks of negotiations and hints at Barça, would choose to close the door on a transfer that seemed only a matter of time. The news unleashed a storm on social media: messages of disappointment from Barça's side and mockery from Bilbao, who are celebrating having kept their gem.

Inside Barça's locker room, the news has also been hard to digest. Dani Olmo, one of the names linked to Hansi Flick's new project, was the first to speak out clearly. He posted a story on Instagram kissing Barça's badge, a gesture many interpreted as a direct message: "I do want to be here." Raphinha reinforced the same idea by posting another photo pointing to the badge, reaffirming his commitment to the club.

| Canva

Mounir Nasraoui's direct message and the musical controversy on Instagram

However, the most forceful message came from Lamine Yamal's family circle. Mounir Nasraoui, father of the young Barça star, is known for his activity on social media and his public support for Barça. In the midst of the uproar over Nico Williams's decision, the well-known Hustle Hard posted a story that quickly went viral among fans. In the image, a heart transformed into FC Barcelona's badge, but what really stood out was the song chosen to accompany the post: "No puedo confiar" by Skinny Flex.

The part of the song heard in the story left no room for doubt: "Hoy en día no puedo confiar en nadie." Many interpreted this as a clear reference to Nico Williams's decision and a way to express how Lamine Yamal's circle feels about the unexpected turn of events. Nasraoui's gesture has been read as a direct jab, pointing to the broken trust after days of negotiations and promises that ultimately weren't kept.

What stands out about this reaction is that, until just a few weeks ago, the relationship between Nico Williams and the Yamal family seemed excellent. During the Euro Cup, the players shared photos together and appeared close, both on and off the field. However, the outcome of the deal has completely changed the atmosphere, with gestures and posts that have sparked much discussion in the Barça community.