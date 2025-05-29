Betis, Sevilla, Girona, Valencia, and Celta want a Barcelona player

In the midst of planning for next season, FC Barcelona is focused on resolving various contractual situations before entering the market in search of reinforcements. Among those open cases, one has gained unexpected prominence: that of a young attacking talent who has attracted the interest of half the league.

His name hasn't been mentioned yet in the offices, but both the sporting management and the new coaching staff have already made it clear that he is a gem they don't want to lose sight of. The options are on the table: a loan to gain experience, a transfer with a buy-back option, or even a surprise stay if circumstances allow.

A forward with potential... and fierce competition

During the preseason, this striker was one of the sensations. His dynamism, goal-scoring instinct, and ability to link up with his teammates caught the attention even of Hansi Flick, who had just arrived at the club and was already envisioning his potential. However, the season wasn't easy for him.

The presence of Lewandowski, the emergence of Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha's growth left him with few minutes in the first team. His performance in training and his professionalism were impeccable. He participated in matches at the end of the season and made it clear that, with minutes, he can make a difference.

The clubs knocking on the door

From the sporting management, Deco and his team have received constant calls. Betis, Sevilla, Girona, Valencia, Celta, and Villarreal have shown interest. All of them see in this forward a player capable of providing goals, mobility, and boldness. Some have requested a loan with no conditions, while others would be willing to pay for a transfer with a buy-back clause.

| Canva

Meanwhile, Barça doesn't want to repeat past mistakes. It doesn't want to see another academy player shine elsewhere and then become unattainable. There are also offers from abroad, although the player's camp prioritizes staying in LaLiga. They argue that his development will be more solid if he doesn't have to adapt to a new language.

A future to be decided soon

The idea of both the club and the player himself is to settle his future before the start of preseason. Nobody wants a prolonged situation that would hinder preparations. Although a final decision hasn't been made yet, it seems clear that his departure will be in the form of a loan or a controlled transfer.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

The coaching staff, in any case, has conveyed that he is a player with "a lot of goals," and that his profile fits perfectly with the club's philosophy. Hansi Flick, who already used him as an option in some matches, is in favor of him gaining experience, but without losing his connection to Barça.

The name everyone wants... is Pau Víctor

After weeks of rumors and moves, there are no more doubts. The forward in question is Pau Víctor, one of the most promising talents from the Barça academy. Although his role this season has been limited, his potential is undeniable. Best of all: both he and the club are aligned on the same idea.

This isn't a goodbye, but a see you soon. It's a bet on growth to return stronger... and with more goals.