Archivo VAR confirms what many thought about Barça: Roncero is left speechless

Spanish football once again turns the spotlight on refereeing controversy. Every matchday, debates on social media and television programs revolve around disputed decisions, reviewed plays, and mistakes that can change the course of a season. In this climate of suspicion and constant analysis, the publication of new data has placed one of the most scrutinized teams of the last decade at the center of the storm.

There are many voices that, match after match, question the work of VAR and the refereeing criteria in decisive LaLiga EA Sports games. What until recently was a perception based on feelings now has objective figures that point directly to a phenomenon many suspected, but that had never been so exposed.

VAR and Barça, a relationship under scrutiny

Video Assistant Referee technology was implemented in Spanish football with the intention of correcting serious errors and increasing sporting fairness, but the path has not been easy. Since its arrival, VAR has been surrounded by controversy, especially when major clubs are involved in key plays. In FC Barcelona's case, the debate has intensified this season, particularly after several matches where decisions have caused a strong reaction among the Barça supporters.

| Google Imagenes

After the most recent Clásico, the protests from the blaugrana side reached one of their highest peaks. Both players and members of the technical staff openly expressed their discontent, claiming that certain reviews were not applied with the same criteria as in other similar matches. The atmosphere of distrust and the perception of grievance have dominated sports talk shows for weeks, making it clear that Spanish football is experiencing a credibility crisis regarding VAR.

Revealing statistics: Barça leads in refereeing errors

A recent report by @ArchivoVAR on Twitter has shaken the media landscape by publishing a ranking of the teams most affected by VAR errors in LaLiga EA Sports. The data is as striking as it is unexpected for some: Barça tops the list with a total of 13 errors against them, clearly surpassing other major clubs such as Real Madrid (9) and Real Betis (8). They are followed by Las Palmas with 7 and Osasuna, Valencia, Celta de Vigo, Alavés, and Mallorca (6 each).

These numbers not only reinforce the recent complaints from the blaugrana side, but also reopen the debate about the system's impartiality and the real impact of VAR on the competition. Teams from the middle and lower parts of the table also appear in the ranking, but Barça's case stands out due to the difference compared to the rest.