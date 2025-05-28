Deco is targeting a Premier League goalkeeper for Barça if Joan García fails.

In modern football, the goalkeeper position is one of the most influential in determining the course of a season, and FC Barcelona is fully aware of the importance of making the right choice for its future between the posts. With uncertainty over whether Szczesny will renew his contract and whether Ter Stegen will be able to regain his former level, possible reinforcements are already being discussed to safeguard the goal.

In recent days, the main target for the Barça goalkeeper position has been Joan García, the young talent from Espanyol. However, the complexities of the market, the interest of other teams, and Espanyol's possible reluctance to negotiate with Barça have led the technical department to pay close attention to other international-level options. In this context, Bart Verbruggen's name, current goalkeeper for Brighton & Hove Albion and one of the most promising goalkeepers in the Premier League, has gained traction as the main alternative if the Joan García option fails.

Verbruggen's case clearly illustrates the club's new transfer policy: youth, potential, and the ability to grow within the demanding environment at Barcelona. The Dutchman, who at 22 years old is already a starter for the Netherlands national team, has completed a very impressive season in the Premier League. He has played 36 matches with Brighton, managing to keep a clean sheet on seven occasions. In other words, a Joan García-type profile.

| UEFA

Regular with the Netherlands

Verbruggen's international profile has been consolidated since his debut with the Dutch national team in October 2023. Since then, he has become a regular on Ronald Koeman's list, starting in important matches, including a brilliant performance at last summer's European Championship and a decisive intervention in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals against Spain. These milestones have significantly increased his market value, placing it at around 25 million euros, a figure in line with his youth, potential, and performance level, especially after Brighton paid 20 million to Anderlecht for his transfer in 2023.

One of the main qualities that Deco and his team especially value in Bart Verbruggen is his ability to adapt to the positional play required by Barça. Trained in the Dutch school, the goalkeeper stands out for his agility and reflexes, but also for his good footwork and composure when playing out from the back, qualities that fit perfectly with the Barcelona philosophy. His height, at 1.94 meters (6 feet 4 inches), gives him a strong presence in the box, and despite his youth, he demonstrates maturity and personality in high-pressure situations.

Nevertheless, the operation will not be easy. Bart Verbruggen has a contract with Brighton until 2028 and other major European clubs have shown interest in his services. The fact that Brighton has missed out on European competition may facilitate his departure if the player requests a transfer, but competition will be fierce and the transfer fee will be around 25 million euros.