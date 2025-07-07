Top signing for Alavés's forward line: Almost done

Preseason always marks the beginning of new hopes and great expectations for any club that wants to grow in LaLiga. In Vitoria, Deportivo Alavés is preparing for a season full of challenges, aware that the key lies in making the right choices with reinforcements. The goal is clear: to consolidate the project in the top division and make a leap in quality that excites Mendizorroza's fans.

The transfer market is always unpredictable, but Alavés's quiet work is paying off. According to @lorenzoolleporee, the sporting management is about to finalize the signing of an international striker with an impressive physical profile. The club had been following the forward for years, and the opportunity to sign for two seasons has been key for the footballer to choose Spanish soccer after several weeks of negotiations.

The player, who comes from experiencing a season marked by injuries at Dinamo Zagreb, had other offers on the table. In fact, he even traveled to Istanbul to negotiate with Kocaelispor, but in the end, the conditions didn't match what was agreed upon and he decided to return to Croatia. It was then that Alavés intensified talks and managed to convince Bruno Petkovic, known for his power and his ability to pin down center-backs, to join Mendizorroza.

The impact of the signing on the squad and competition in attack

The arrival of this forward strengthens a strategic position for Alavés. Currently, the squad includes strikers like Toni Martínez, Panichelli, and Asier Villalibre, which ensures very high internal competition. However, the departure of one of these forwards during the summer isn't ruled out, especially due to the interest they've attracted abroad. Panichelli, for example, has caught the attention of Strasbourg, which even put an offer of nearly €15 million on the table.

The sporting director, in recent statements, made it clear that the club is "on high alert" for possible offers for several key players. Even so, the trust in the current group is total and the goal is to keep strengthening without losing stability. In fact, the arrival of Pablo Ibáñez from Osasuna and Jonny Otto for the defense has already given the squad depth, showing a clear intention to improve every line of the team.

The presence of four strikers in the squad will allow Coudet to manage different tactical systems, from the usual 4-4-2 to more offensive setups depending on the opponent. The coach knows that the competition for a spot will be at its highest and that, if injuries spare the squad, the potential of the attack could make the difference in close matches.