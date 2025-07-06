Game-changing move at Real Betis: The 3 players Manuel Pellegrini has requested

Summer always arrives full of excitement and expectation for soccer fans, and in Seville, Real Betis is once again in the spotlight. With the opening of the transfer window, the sporting management has moved quickly to try to give the team a quality boost. The goal is clear: to build a squad capable of competing in LaLiga and in Europe, meeting Manuel Pellegrini's ambition and the high expectations caused among the verdiblanco supporters.

Real Betis's roadmap in this transfer window has been defined from the start by three positions considered priorities by the coaching staff, according to Fichajes.net. The first major need was in goal. After a season with ups and downs in the goalkeeper position, the arrival of Álvaro Valles was one of the initial and most celebrated moves. However, the club may still keep searching the market for any interesting opportunity, thus showing a forward-thinking approach from the sporting management.

The second key position for Pellegrini is left back. Neither Romain Perraud nor Ricardo Rodríguez have fully convinced, and for weeks the club has been working on bringing in a reinforcement to raise the level on that side. The return of Júnior Firpo is the preferred and closest option to being finalized. Several media outlets already report that negotiations are very advanced, and everything suggests that his return could become official within days. In fact, it is said that he has already agreed to terms with Betis, and the plan is for him to join from the start of preseason, set for July 8.

The third strong point on the verdiblanco agenda is the attack. While at first Pau Víctor's name was strongly linked, the interest now seems to have cooled. Now, other alternatives like Mateo Joseph are emerging, showing that the club is determined to sign a forward capable of making a difference and adding goals to an increasingly ambitious project.

Official signings and possible moves in the squad

For now, Betis has already confirmed the signings of Rodrigo Riquelme, Álvaro Valles, and Natan, once again showing their ability to move quickly and close important deals before many of their direct rivals. The next step, once Júnior Firpo's arrival is made official, could be the sale of Johnny Cardoso to Atlético de Madrid. Or vice versa.

This move would open up salary space and allow for new additions in midfield. Names like Rolando Mandragora, for whom an offer has already been made to Fiorentina, and Enzo Barrenechea appear on Manu Fajardo's agenda, according to various sports media outlets.

In addition, William Carvalho's departure is still on the table. Although for now he is expected to start the season, the club hopes that he will finally bring his time at Villamarín to an end if an interesting offer arrives. Summer may also bring surprises in other positions, where the arrival of footballers like Pau López for the goalkeeper position or Emerson for right back is being considered, always depending on possible departures that could clear the way.