Córdoba want to take advantage of Eldense's relegation to sign a player

The season has just concluded, but the office machinery is already working at full capacity in LaLiga Hypermotion. With teams reorganizing and some settling scores after the blow of relegation, Córdoba wants to move quickly in the market to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The blanquiverde sporting management is seeking experience and leadership to solidify the project in the second tier. Meanwhile, the situation of certain footballers after their teams' relegation represents an opportunity the Andalusian club doesn't want to miss.

a clear objective: experience for the left back

According to information shared by Ángel García on social media, Córdoba has set their sights on signing a player who could contribute a lot to Iván Ania's system: Marc Mateu, Eldense's left back. After the fall of the Alicante team, several clubs have turned their attention to their squad, but Córdoba seems determined to move quickly for a footballer with a long track record in the division.

The profile the club is looking for is that of a seasoned player, capable of performing under pressure and with many matches under his belt in Segunda División. This is no coincidence, since the increased demands after promotion from Primera RFEF require getting the reinforcements right. Experience in high-pressure situations becomes an essential asset for the califal team, which wants to avoid the mistakes made by other newly promoted sides.

the numbers back the player targeted by Córdoba

Marc Mateu isn't unknown to Segunda División followers. He has played more than 300 matches in the division, wearing historic jerseys such as Huesca, Castellón, Numancia, and more recently, Eldense. In the last two seasons, he has played more than 75 games in LaLiga Hypermotion, which has made him a key piece in Elda's team plans.

Statistically, the left back has contributed 2 goals and 12 assists in that period, which shows his ability not only to fulfill his defensive duties, but also to add to the offensive phase. This is a profile that would fit perfectly in Iván Ania's playing model, a coach who relies on the depth of his fullbacks and versatility on the left flank.

a busy market after the relegations

Eldense's relegation has opened the door to moves that could shape the summer market in Segunda. Córdoba isn't the only one on the lookout: other ambitious clubs have set their sights on footballers seeking a new challenge after a difficult year. In this context, the blanquiverde team is looking to get ahead of their rivals and offer an ambitious project, where the experience of the targeted player could make a difference. However, in recent days the operation seems to have cooled down.