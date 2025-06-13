The signing Sevilla are preparing: former Real Madrid player

The planning for next season has placed Sevilla FC at the center of the media storm. After months of sporting instability and the urgent need to rebuild the team, work is being done intensively in Nervión to recover the lost status in LaLiga and in Europe. The fans, aware that the last campaign has not lived up to the club's recent history, are closely following every move in the sporting direction. The departure of key figures and changes on the bench require a summer of major decisions, with everything suggesting that the arrival of a top-level footballer could set the new course.

Sevilla's summer began with one of the most common questions: who would occupy the bench at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. The club explored several options, and one of the best-positioned names was Imanol Alguacil, although in the end the Orio coach rejected the proposal because he considered that the project, both economically and sportingly, did not offer him all the guarantees. This refusal has forced the club to act quickly in search of alternatives that fit the profile that the sporting direction, led by Antonio Cordón, considers ideal to relaunch the team.

Meanwhile, with the future of the bench hanging in the air, there is, according to El Nacional, an operation that has gained momentum in recent hours: the signing of Lucas Vázquez. The Galician is about to become a free agent after his contract ends on June 30, and Sevilla's proposal has attracted him at a time when clubs such as Girona, Rayo Vallecano, or some teams from Saudi Arabia have also shown interest.

the importance of Lucas Vázquez and what he would bring to Sevilla

The name Lucas Vázquez is not just another in the market. His career at Real Madrid, where he has surpassed the 400 official matches mark, is highlighted by winning five Champions League titles, several LaLiga and Copa trophies, and the experience of having played both in attacking positions and in defense. At 33 years old, the Galician footballer has become a reliable asset for any locker room, and his versatility is especially attractive for Sevilla, who have struggled at right back since Jesús Navas's retirement.

Last season, Vázquez showed that he is still in top form despite the physical setbacks he suffered in May. He played more than 50 matches, with a record of two goals and eight assists, and kept a competitive level that makes him ideal for teams seeking an immediate reinforcement. His profile fits perfectly with the club philosophy that has always characterized Sevilla: players with character, a winning mentality, and the ability to adapt to different tactical circumstances.

In Nervión, they especially value his international experience and his ability to act as a mentor to young players. The club, which has always combined high-profile signings with the promotion of academy talent, sees Lucas as a natural leader for the locker room and a reference capable of transmitting the demand and professionalism required by a team aspiring to everything.

Although the name of the coach is still pending official confirmation, the sporting direction is already working with the expectation that Lucas Vázquez could join after the Club World Cup, the last event of his time at Madrid. The main candidate to lead the team is Matías Almeyda, a coach with a clearly intense and dynamic profile, which would fit perfectly with the physical deployment and tactical involvement that Lucas has always shown.

As we mentioned, according to the previously cited media outlet, Lucas Vázquez's signing would have been a proposal from Imanol Alguacil when he was close to finalizing his arrival in Nervión. Now, after rejecting that option, it remains to be seen if the new coach approves this operation.