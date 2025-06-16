The best news of the summer is about to happen at Deportivo de La Coruña

Summer began in A Coruña with many questions and only one certainty: the club wants to build a solid, ambitious project that stays true to its roots. After its first year back in LaLiga Hypermotion, the board has made moves to prevent its top talents from jumping ship. Although departures seemed inevitable, everything suggests Deportivo is about to deliver the best news of the summer.

The arrival of the new coach, Antonio Hidalgo, has brought a breath of fresh air. With experience and a playing style based on intensity and combination play, the Catalan coach has made it clear that he wants to build a competitive team from day one. However, to achieve this, he needs the key pieces of the project to stay at Riazor.

One of those pieces is Yeremay Hernández. The Canary Islander, who dazzled last season, has been targeted by several European clubs. However, instead of looking elsewhere, everything indicates that the striker is determined to stay and keep growing with the Blanquiazules. This has been confirmed by journalist Ángel García.

| Instagram

yeremay hernández stays: protection and trust

Yeremay, who is 22 years old, signed a contract extension in January through 2030. Even so, rumors about his departure quickly surfaced. Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, tried to sign him with a multi-million euro offer, and later clubs from the Premier League and even Juventus joined in. However, the footballer has chosen the most unexpected path: to stay.

According to journalist Ángel García and as confirmed by other sports media, Yeremay and Deportivo have reached a new agreement to improve his contract. His release clause will increase from 35 to 50 million euros, and his salary will reach €1.5 million per season. This figure, far from destabilizing the club, strengthens the mutual commitment between the player and the organization.

| XCatalunya, Canva

a talent that makes a difference

Yeremay has been Deportivo's main attacking reference in its return season to professional soccer. His 15 goals and 5 assists not only pushed the team far from relegation spots, but also established him as one of the most decisive footballers in the division.

Known for his imbalance, his ability to beat defenders, and his skill at creating danger from both flanks, Yeremay has earned the nickname "game-changer" in the locker room. Not only from his teammates, but also from his new coach. Antonio Hidalgo made it clear in his introduction: "I count on him. He's a footballer who feels the colors, and that kind of profile makes the difference in a squad."

Protecting Yeremay is not just a strategic move in sporting terms. It's also an emotional one. In times when money usually outweighs feelings, the fact that a young player with multi-million euro offers decides to stay speaks to the connection between the club and its academy players.