Lamine Yamal's heartfelt message to celebrate his father's birthday

People are used to seeing him break records wearing the FC Barcelona jersey and playing for the Spanish national team, so it's sometimes easy to forget that Lamine Yamal is about to turn 18 years old. However, the player himself has reminded us of his more personal and family-oriented side with a gesture that goes beyond any goal or dribble.

An emotional message addressed to his father, Mounir Nasraoui, has revealed the compass that guides the young star away from the stadiums.

What happened: a birthday that brings father and son together

The reason for this display of affection was Mounir's 39th birthday (39 years old), a special date that Lamine didn't want to overlook.

Through his social media, the Rocafonda native shared a tender childhood photo with his father, accompanied by a message as brief as it is powerful: "Happy birthday dad, I love you, always together no matter what." These words, full of meaning, not only celebrate another year of life but also reaffirm an unbreakable bond that has overcome adversities.

The family celebration took place at Gaudim restaurant, a well-known spot on Aragó Street in Barcelona that has become a refuge for many Barça players. The images shared by Mounir himself, under his alias "Hustle Hard," and by the restaurant, show father and son embracing in front of a personalized cake, highlighting the complicity that unites them.

This establishment isn't just any place for them; it's almost a second home where they've celebrated successes and forged friendships, as shown by the many photos of the young footballer that decorate the restaurant's walls.

The essential pillar and reactions in his close circle

Mounir Nasraoui is much more than the father of a soccer star; he is his guide and his greatest supporter. The phrase "no matter what" from Lamine takes on special significance when recalling the difficult moments the family has experienced, such as the incident Mounir suffered last summer in Mataró, an event that, fortunately, is now behind them and has undoubtedly strengthened their bond.

The player's father has also recently shared on his social media that he suffers from epilepsy, a condition that, in his own words, has made him vulnerable at times, but which he faces with fortitude.

Gaudim restaurant, run by his friend Semi, is a witness to this bond. The place has become the unofficial meeting point for the Barça squad. Its tables have hosted legends such as Leo Messi and Iniesta, as well as the current coach, Hansi Flick, and La Masia teammates like Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal.

All of them find in this spot a family atmosphere and a cuisine that blends Mediterranean and Japanese flavors, making it the perfect setting for intimate celebrations.

While Mounir celebrates his 39th birthday (39 years old) surrounded by his loved ones, attention inevitably turns to the next major family event: on July 13, Lamine Yamal will turn 18 years old (18 years old), reaching adulthood just as a new and demanding season begins.

This tender gesture toward his father shows that, despite his meteoric rise, his personal compass still points home. Will this solid family foundation be the key to facing the new challenges that await him as an adult and a global soccer figure? Only time will tell, but the foundations are, without a doubt, unbeatable.