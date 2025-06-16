The Spanish journalist who votes in the Ballon d'Or rejects Lamine Yamal: 'He won't be there.'

The Ballon d'Or continues to generate headlines and controversies in the world of soccer. The debates don't stop, with the opinions of experts carrying more weight than ever. In Spain, the debate is intensifying due to Lamine Yamal's role and the influence of journalists with a vote in the prestigious award.

a decisive vote that divides the fans

Alfredo Relaño, historic director and current honorary president of the newspaper AS, holds one of the most influential ballots in Europe. He is the only Spanish journalist who participates in the Ballon d'Or selection. His decisions have always been scrutinized, especially because of his past and sympathies toward Real Madrid. On more than one occasion, he has received criticism from Barcelona supporters, who consider his votes to be lacking in objectivity.

This time, Relaño's words on "Directo Gol" have once again sparked controversy. The journalist admitted that, although Lamine Yamal is surprising him like everyone else, he doesn't see the young Barça player as a favorite. He justifies this by his absence from the Club World Cup, the tournament that is now the center of attention.

| FCB

the Club World Cup, the new battleground

PSG made their debut yesterday in the Club World Cup with a resounding 4-0 win over Atlético de Madrid. Vitinha's performance was stellar and has already brought him into the Ballon d'Or debate for many. Ousmane Dembélé, the main favorite for many after his hat trick with PSG, didn't play due to injury. The absence of the French winger adds uncertainty to the outcome of the award.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will make their debut on Wednesday at 9 p.m. against Al-Hilal. All eyes will be on Mbappé, who arrives as Europe's top scorer and Golden Boot winner. Many believe that an outstanding performance in this tournament could reignite his chances for the Ballon d'Or.

controversial statements: "Lamine Yamal won't be..."

Alfredo Relaño explained it bluntly in a recent interview on "Directo Gol":



"I won't be sure about my vote until the Club World Cup is over. Of course I'm really enjoying Lamine Yamal, like everyone else, but unfortunately he won't be at the Club World Cup. I'll let the summer pass and see what impression I have. Mbappé has the Golden Boot. In a way, it's been a disappointment, but more because of the season Real Madrid had than because of him. When you do the math, you realize that he delivered. If he were to have a tremendous Club World Cup, he would have to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. It's a decision I'll mature after the summer. Lamine Yamal was good in the Nations League semifinal, but not as good in the final."

These words quickly resonated in the soccer community, especially among Barça fans, who feel that their young star isn't receiving the recognition he deserves. The fact that Lamine isn't playing in the Club World Cup seems to weigh too heavily for the only Spanish voter.