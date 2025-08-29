The beautiful town in Lleida where Carles Puyol was born: the sad story with his father

It is located in the Pyrenees of Lleida, near the Flamisell and the Noguera Pallaresa. It is called La Pobla de Segur and it is where Carles Puyol was born and raised. Its surroundings keep ancient silences that seem to foreshadow intimate tragedies. There, Carles Puyol found deep roots. But fate, in November 2006, twisted that serene past with an unexpected, shocking, and real blow.

The historical charm of La Pobla de Segur

La Pobla de Segur is a town with early medieval vestiges, founded around the old Esplugues de Segur. In 1268, the creation of a "Carta de Población" promoted its transformation into a market town. Today, it has about 3,000 inhabitants, according to recent records. The local economy revolves around commerce, crafts, agriculture, livestock, and peaceful tourism.

Its landscape is completed by Romanesque religious heritage such as the church of Sant Miquel del Pui. Here, every May 8, a traditional pilgrimage is still celebrated. The Tren dels Llacs, with historic locomotives, connects the town with Lleida, crossing reservoirs and fascinating landscapes. The Hydroelectric Power Plant also stands out, a pioneer in Pyrenean electrification since the 1920s.

The tragic event that broke the silence

On November 3, 2006, the Puyol family's life was marked forever. Josep Puyol, 56 years old, suffered a work accident in Sarroca de Bellera when the backhoe he was driving overturned while working on road maintenance. The tragedy trapped him between iron and dust.

Carles Puyol, then traveling with Barça, received the news when the plane landed in A Coruña. Frank Rijkaard, his coach, was the one who told him, and the team itself offered their condolences. He took an immediate flight back home. When he arrived at the airport, Joan Laporta and other directors, as well as his partner and close friends, were waiting for him to accompany him to his hometown.

Emotional shock

The Barça captain faced an obvious mourning, between memories of his father and the weight of his role as team leader. The emotional bond was clear. Carles describes in his biography that his father was his model of daily dedication, striving for the family's well-being. The void that this hardworking man left behind marked a turning point in his life.

Carles Puyol, a lifetime at Barça

Carles Puyol, considered one of the greatest captains in FC Barcelona's history, built an enviable record throughout his career. With the blaugrana club, he won six league titles, in the 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2011, and 2012-2013 seasons.

At the continental level, he won three Champions Leagues, in 2006 in Paris, in 2009 in Rome, and in 2011 at Wembley, establishing Barça as a global benchmark. He was also crowned in the Copa del Rey twice, in 2009 and 2012. He also won six Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, and two Club World Cups.

In total, with Barcelona, he collected 21 official titles, all with the jersey he defended from 1999 to 2014. He also left his mark with the Spanish national team. European champion in 2008, being one of the leaders of the defense. World champion in 2010 in South Africa, where he scored the historic header goal against Germany in the semifinals.