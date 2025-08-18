Lamine Yamal isn't satisfied: these are the personal goals he has set for himself this year

Barcelona have started a new season with high expectations and several of their players are expected to lead the project. Among them, one stands out for his youth, talent, and ability to make a difference in any scenario. After a season in which he already took on responsibilities as a veteran player, he now wants to take another step forward in his development.

Lamine Yamal, who has just reached adulthood, seems determined to surpass himself once again. His personality and confidence have made him an immediate reference for both his teammates and the Barça fans.

New challenges set by Lamine Yamal himself

According to journalist Roger Torelló, Lamine Yamal has set clear goals for this season. Among them are increasing his goal tally and taking a more active role in free kicks and penalties. The winger already showed his ambition in the first matchday against Mallorca. He took part in decisive plays, assisted Raphinha, was involved in Ferran Torres's goal, and capped off the night with a spectacular goal from outside the box. It was a display of what he is looking for: to lead the team on the field.

A celebration that reflects inspiration from LeBron James

After his stunning goal at Son Moix, Lamine Yamal celebrated again by putting on an imaginary crown, imitating LeBron James. The gesture symbolizes his ambition to proclaim himself king in soccer, just as the Lakers forward did in basketball. That competitive mentality reflects the hunger that characterizes the young Barça forward, who is determined to leave his mark in every match.

Statistics that confirm his immediate impact

Beyond the goals, Yamal was the most decisive player in the league debut. He led the rankings for shots, crosses, and completed dribbles, making it clear that he is not only looking to shine with isolated actions, but to support the team in different aspects of the game. His influence on Barça's attack makes him a key piece for Hansi Flick.

At a club that already secured him until 2031 with a multimillion-euro release clause, his importance grows every week. The previous interest from PSG, who even offered astronomical figures, reinforces the strategic importance he holds for Barça's future.

Recognition and the Ballon d'Or on the horizon

Lamine Yamal's talent doesn't go unnoticed. Legends like Messi, Neymar, or Capello have already publicly praised his qualities. Even critical voices from rival circles, such as Steve McManaman, have surrendered to his quality after seeing him live.

On September 22, at the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, his name will once again be in the media spotlight. Although it is still early (or maybe not) to aspire to major individual awards, his personal ambition drives him not to settle for being a prospect: he wants to be the present and future of world soccer.