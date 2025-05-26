Barça's hidden option for the winger: 10 million euros

The European football transfer market is starting to gain prominence in social debate. FC Barcelona, under Flick's direction, is seeking smart solutions to complete its attack without sacrificing stability or budget. In a context where large expenditures seem to be on hold, the blaugrana entity is exploring alternatives to strengthen one of the most desired positions in modern football: the winger.

Barça's sports planning for the 2025-2026 season is marked by financial prudence. The club's officials, Joan Laporta and Deco, have warned that there will be no major revolutions in the squad. The good performance of the current strikers forces them to think about more strategic than media-driven signings.

Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres have proven to be up to expectations. Their numbers and performances have been decisive in the key matches of the season. Additionally, the coaching staff has highlighted the importance of not disrupting the internal balance or creating tension in a locker room where competition is at its peak and everyone wants prominence.

| @brryann10

The discarded stars and the change of course

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about the arrival of big names to Barça's attack. Footballers like Rafael Leao, Luis Díaz, Nico Williams, or Marcus Rashford have been on the agenda. However, the possibility of any of them landing at Camp Nou has been fading. The club doesn't want to make a million-dollar investment for a player who might find the door to the starting line-up closed.

Barça has decided to look for a different profile: a young winger, with proven talent, but who accepts a secondary role. A player capable of shaking up matches from the bench and who doesn't require a significant financial effort. In this scenario, the figure of a player who has already excelled in LaLiga and who, due to circumstances, has become a market opportunity emerges.

Bryan Zaragoza, the name that excites the technical area

The name of Bryan Zaragoza is once again strongly resonating on the blaugrana agenda; it has been reported by the media El Nacional. The Málaga-born winger, after a spectacular breakthrough at Granada, was signed by Bayern Munich for a figure close to 12 million euros. However, his adaptation to German football has not been easy. Problems with the language and lack of playing time under the orders of Thomas Tuchel first, and Vincent Kompany later, have stalled his progress.

The situation led to Zaragoza's loan to Osasuna, where injuries have prevented him from being seen regularly. When he has been available, he has shown that he still has flair, speed, and a unique ability to take on opponents. His youth and hunger fit the profile Barça is looking for in the next project.

Bayern Munich, aware that Bryan has not managed to settle, would be willing to facilitate his departure. According to the aforementioned source, the figure for a definitive transfer would be around 10 million euros. A reasonable price for the current market and one that would allow Barça to strengthen without financial risks.

Deco and Laporta are studying the operation. The fact that Bryan accepts a secondary role and is willing to grow in a highly demanding environment gives him an advantage over other candidates. Additionally, the player would look favorably on staying in LaLiga, competing in a top-level team, even if it is to play minutes as a game-changer.