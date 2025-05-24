Manolo González's decision that Espanyol fans were waiting for

At RCDE Stadium, there is an atmosphere of maximum tension. Espanyol faces one of the most decisive matches of recent years this afternoon, and it does so with news that the "pericos" fans have been waiting for days. With everything to be decided on the last day of LaLiga and survival at stake, the starting line-up presented by Manolo González promises not to leave anyone indifferent.

Espanyol is playing for its future in the elite of Spanish football in a match that will take place from 6:30 PM against UD Las Palmas. The season has been a real roller coaster for the "blanquiazul" team. After a notable second half that seemed to ward off the specter of relegation, the team has suffered a negative streak of five consecutive defeats that has brought it back into the fight to avoid disaster.

With a two-point advantage over Leganés, the direct rival for survival, Manolo González's team depends on itself: a victory ensures they stay another year in the First Division, regardless of the result of the "pepinero" team in its match, which also plays at home against an already relegated Real Valladolid. But any slip-up, accompanied by a "pepinero" victory, would mean relegation.

The starting eleven: trust in the youth academy and forced changes

The great news for Espanyol fans is the trust that Manolo González places in several of the youth academy players and in players who have been key throughout the season. The "blanquiazul" coach keeps his classic 4-2-3-1, although he introduces a couple of important changes in the starting team.

In goal will be Joan García, one of the great idols of the fans. Sallent, who could be experiencing his last minutes as Espanyol's goalkeeper, has been an essential pillar throughout the campaign. In defense, the return of Leandro Cabrera stands out, who missed the last match due to suspension and will be key for his experience. Next to him, Calero will take the central position following Kumbulla's suspension, while El Hilali and Romero will play on the flanks.

The midfield is in the hands of Urko and Pol Lozano, two players with the ability to provide balance and support from the second line. Further up, Edu Expósito starts as the organizer, while on the wings, the novelty is the inclusion of Jofre Carreras on the right. Jofre, usually a game-changer, will have the responsibility of starting instead of Antoniu, providing speed and flair in an area of the field where Espanyol needs imbalance. On the left, Puado, another name that could say goodbye to the club after this match, will be a starter and a key piece to create danger.

Leading the attack, the one tasked with seeking the goal will be Roberto Fernández, on loan but turned into one of the revelations of the season.

The fans are clear: today is the day to leave everything on the field. Espanyol doesn't depend on anyone else, and Manolo González has opted for a line-up full of talent and personality, mixing youth, experience, and hunger for victory. The stands of RCDE Stadium are ready to push their team on an afternoon that could be remembered as the one of salvation... or bitterness.