Guaita and two more: The first signings for Corberán's Valencia in 2025-2026

Valencia CF faces a new summer full of uncertainties. After a season of changes on the bench and institutional challenges, the club has decided not to waste time. The first transfer market operations are already underway. The arrival of Carlos Corberán to the bench has brought fresh air, but the fans' demands do not lower the bar. At Mestalla, they know the margin for error is minimal and that every move counts.

The sports management, led by Miguel Ángel Corona, is following a clear line: low-cost signings, preferably at zero cost, and sustainable salaries. This philosophy responds both to the need to comply with financial 'fair play' and to the containment policy dictated from Singapore by Peter Lim. Although these types of additions do not require a large outlay, the club still needs Meriton's approval, the owning company, before closing any operation.

The free agent market has become a mine of opportunities for the Mestalla club. The goal is to rejuvenate the squad, increase competitiveness, and, above all, regain the lost prominence in LaLiga. The priority is in key positions, where experience and immediate performance are essential.

| VCF

Guaita, the anticipated return to Mestalla

One of the names highly valued by the management for the goalkeeper position is Vicente Guaita. The goalkeeper, with a past at Valencia and a great career in English football, is very close to returning to the club where he grew up. After finishing his stint at Celta, Guaita is looking for one last great challenge in LaLiga. The operation is awaiting Peter Lim's final approval, but everything indicates that he will be the first reinforcement of the new Corberán's Valencia.

Guaita would bring leadership, experience between the posts, and knowledge of the club. His arrival would mean a quality leap in the goalkeeping position and would allow Corberán to have a reliable option in goal from the start of the season. In a young squad, his presence would be key to stabilizing the defense and conveying calm in decisive moments.

Yvan Neyou and Javi Muñoz: Two smart signings for the midfield

Besides Guaita, there are two other players very close to signing for Valencia. Both have completed a good campaign in First Division teams and meet the economic requirements of the management.

Yvan Neyou has been one of the positive notes for CD Leganés, although the Madrid team is on the brink of relegation. The 28-year-old Cameroonian midfielder has played 33 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. Neyou stands out for his recovery ability, physical deployment, and vision of the game. His signing would be a strategic move to strengthen the midfield, providing balance and versatility. He is a player who can perform immediately, adapting to both a double pivot and a more advanced role.

On the other hand, Javi Muñoz is finishing his contract with UD Las Palmas and is ready for a change of scenery. At 30 years old, the midfielder has shown this season that he can contribute both in the center and on the right wing. He has played 35 official matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. His experience in the top category and his versatility make him a reliable option to add depth to the squad. Additionally, his cost fits perfectly into Peter Lim's austerity plans.