Barça's sporting director breaks his silence on Alexia's contract: 'She has...'

Barcelona Femenino faces a season marked by uncertainty surrounding the formation of the squad. Fans' doubts are growing after a summer with numerous departures, only one confirmed signing, and several key players' contracts close to expiring.

The sporting management, led by Marc Vivés, has had to manage a complex transfer window, in which influential footballers such as Ingrid Engen, Fridolina Rolfö, or Bruna Vilamala left. Young players with potential like Jana Fernández and Lucía Corrales also left the club. The only significant addition has been Laia Aleixandri, a quality reinforcement but not enough to balance the transfer activity. Currently, the squad has only 18 registered players to face a season with four competitions on the horizon.

Vivés defends a model with a leading role for the youth academy

The sporting director has acknowledged the concern caused by the numbers, although he sees an opportunity in the situation. According to his explanation, the club intends to accelerate the integration of young talents trained at La Masia, which would allow for more options and refresh the dynamics of Romeu's team. The strategy responds to a competitive need and also to an economic reality: the club admits they can't match offers coming from other leagues with greater investment capacity.

Alexia Putellas and the optional year in her contract

The name Alexia Putellas, two-time Ballon d'Or winner, is at the center of much of the debate. Her contract expires in 2026, although it includes an optional year linked to agreed objectives. Vivés assured that this clause is included in the planning and that it will be respected if both parties agree on her continuity. The executive insisted that contracts are fulfilled and emphasized the desire to guarantee stability around the Barça captain, an essential figure in the sporting project.

It's not only Alexia who causes concern. Footballers such as Mapi León, Salma Paralluelo, Ona Batlle, Claudia Pina, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Cata Coll also finish their contracts in 2026. The management of these renewals will shape the immediate future of Women's Barça, which also has to face a packed schedule with Liga F, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa, and Champions. The risk of facing these tournaments with a short squad increases the importance of securing their key players.

A balance between ambition and economic sustainability

Vivés stressed that Barça will remain competitive, but he accepted that the fight against European giants forces them to prioritize the youth academy and responsible resource management. The club trusts that emerging talent will combine with the experience of the stars, keeping a group capable of competing for everything. In this context, the stability of Alexia Putellas and the resolution of pending contracts stand out as the main strategic challenge to keep the leadership in European women's soccer.