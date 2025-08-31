Barcelona knows well the art of hiding famous stories behind a sunny corner and a table near the window. The city allows celebrities to walk unhurriedly, blending in with everyday conversations and the aroma of freshly baked bread. In recent days, curious eyes have searched for a concrete clue about the footballer and his partner's quieter plans. The question is simple and, at the same time, irresistible for any well-informed heart enthusiast.

The clue that points to La Balabusta, the spot chosen by the couple

The first key came with an urban scene without spotlights, captured by En Blau during the couple's stroll through central Barcelona. The outlet placed their gastronomic stop at La Balabusta, a modern and bright venue in Eixample. The address matches the usual route for shopping and relaxed walks, specifically at the corner of Rosselló and Enric Granados. The municipal guide confirms the exact location at Carrer del Rosselló, 180, a corner as photogenic as it is busy at vermouth hour.

It's not just any restaurant, and the detail matters when analyzing the couple's taste for relaxed environments. La Balabusta offers cuisine inspired by the Middle East, with local products and a dynamic menu that changes with the season.

Laura Abla, the German influencer

Laura Abla, who shares a table with Olmo, is a German content creator and model, with a large and active digital community. She made her relationship public last year without turning it into a permanent spectacle. The couple themselves have left measurable signs on social media, always naturally and without overly staged poses. On the footballer's official Instagram, there have been hints and posts with Laura in 2025, reinforcing an intimate narrative that avoids easy headlines.

That balance explains why places like La Balabusta fit their way of living in Barcelona. It's a restaurant with close tables and an open kitchen, where conversation flows and the phone can be left face down without fear of missing anything important. The local critics have highlighted precisely that neighborhood atmosphere with a cosmopolitan vocation. The pattern repeats itself in Dani Olmo's public life since his definitive arrival in the elite, where appearances with Laura have been few and meaningful.

Stroll, quiet table, and a city that respects privacy

The couple celebrate sporting achievements, share family moments, and reserve dinners for calm, closer to conversation than to the photocall. Barcelona offers that ideal ecosystem, with restaurants where neighbors, discreet tourists, and the occasional recognizable face who doesn't need to book a private room coexist. The table in Eixample serves to talk about plans and choose dishes that surprise with spices, seasonal vegetables, and Mediterranean touches. For the curious follower, the clue is already drawn and the map is easy to follow without invading anyone's privacy.