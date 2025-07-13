He won't stay at Barça: Míchel is working to get Girona to sign him

Girona FC's sports planning for the 2025-2026 season keeps moving forward steadily. After a difficult year in LaLiga, the Montilivi club has encountered a setback: the injury of its starting left-back, Miguel Gutiérrez.

The technical management has been activated to look for a reliable replacement. Options haven't taken long to appear. In recent hours, various African media outlets, such as Africa Foot and Foot Africa, have linked Girona with a promising left-back who currently plays for Barça's reserve team.

The young player hasn't had much prominence in his first season as a blaugrana, but his athletic profile, offensive projection, and ability to cover the entire flank make him a very interesting footballer for a team that needs immediate reinforcements.

Real interest and first contacts underway

According to information leaked from specialized media, contacts between both entities have already started. The Girona club sees a signing like this favorably, which, in principle, wouldn't compromise long-term plans and would serve to cover a specific need.

Within Barça Atlètic, however, a permanent transfer isn't being considered. The blaugrana club wants to keep control over his development. Despite the reserve team's relegation, the sports management believes the young left-back can still show his potential.

A talent in search of minutes

The player in question arrived in Barcelona last summer from Africa. He joined the reserve team with the hope of making a place for himself, but his first season was modest in terms of participation: he played only ten official matches (10) and one more in the Youth League.

Girona's sports management has shown in recent years their ability to bet on young talent, especially in defensive positions. Signings like Arnau Martínez or Miguel Gutiérrez have produced excellent results, and now they could repeat the formula with this new target.

An exit that won't affect Barça Atlètic

The possible departure of the young left-back wouldn't pose a serious problem for the blaugrana reserve team. After their relegation to Segunda RFEF, the team has other players to fill the left-back position, such as Jofre Torrents, the youth player Alexander Walton, or the versatile Edu Sánchez, who has returned from a long-term injury.

This way, Barça would be willing to let the player leave, as long as the arrangement guarantees his return or at least keeps the rights over his future. Meanwhile, in Montilivi, they are ready to speed up negotiations and finalize his signing as soon as possible.

The chosen one is David Oduro

The name of the footballer who could change teams this summer is finally revealed: David Oduro, 19-year-old left-back from Barça Atlètic. Ghanaian by birth, Oduro is one of the hidden gems of the blaugrana academy and now could wear Girona FC's jersey on loan.