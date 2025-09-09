The Barça player Luis Figo wants to move to Real Madrid

Luis Figo remains an unavoidable figure when it comes to controversial transfers. The Portuguese, who was at the center of one of the most memorable deals in the history of Spanish soccer, recently spoke about which Barça player he would choose to wear white. The name he mentioned was not superstar Lamine Yamal or top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

During an event organized by Betfair, the former footballer admitted that if he had to repeat the deal that defined the summer of 2000, Pedri would be his top target. “Maybe from Barça, Pedri. If it were the other way around, from Real Madrid, it would be Valverde. They're outstanding players, they always perform at the highest level. They're a safe bet and they're important for their teams,” the Portuguese said. His words sparked comments because they recalled the episode of his transfer, when Real Madrid paid his release clause and broke the balance in Spanish soccer.

Figo, who still considers the 60 million euros ($65 million) paid for him at that time to be excessive, also reflected on the current inflation in the market. He used Neymar's transfer to PSG as an example, with 222 million euros ($240 million) as a record figure. In his view, today paying 60 or 70 million euros ($65 or $76 million) is already “normal,” although he still sees these as very high amounts. His statements, somewhere between nostalgia and criticism, put Pedri at the center of a historic debate.

| FCB

Pedri, from being rejected at Valdebebas to a key piece at Barça

The Canary Islander, who is now considered untouchable at Barça and for the Spanish national team, has a curious story linked to Real Madrid. At one point, he had a trial at Valdebebas and was rejected for not being “up to the standard”. The footballer himself acknowledged this in recent interviews, noting that this disappointment was a turning point in his career. Over time, Pedri established himself as a Barça reference and an example of footballing resilience.

His importance in Hansi Flick's system is indisputable. He plays as a controlling midfielder, but with the freedom to connect with strikers, thread passes, and keep the play flowing. His ability to read spaces and his vision have made him one of the most sought-after young players in Europe. Precisely because of this profile as a modern and reliable footballer, Figo included him on his personal list of hypothetical signings.

| FCB

The Portuguese also wanted to highlight Valverde as the player he would bring to Barça in the reverse scenario. Both, in his view, represent the type of midfielder who guarantees competitiveness and consistency in any project. For Barça fans, hearing Pedri's name linked to Real Madrid brings back memories of a wound that remains open since the summer of 2000. However, the Canary Islander himself has reiterated on more than one occasion that his place is at Camp Nou and that wearing white was never a real option.

Figo's nod is part of a fictional exercise, but it inevitably reopens the debate about impossible transfers and the scars that still accompany one of the most talked-about deals in the history of Spanish soccer.