Alfredo Duro lashes out at Jota Jordi over Camp Nou: 'They have to challenge...'

The change of venue for Barça-Valencia has caused much more than logistical discomfort. The announcement that the match will finally be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff, with a capacity of just 6,000 spectators (6.000), sparked a heated debate on El Chiringuito. There, Alfredo Duro and Jota Jordi clashed fiercely, confronting the interpretation of LaLiga's regulations with the current circumstances.

A clear regulation, a controversial exception, and the televised clash

Article 19 of LaLiga's regulations states that First Division stadiums must have a minimum of 15,000 seats (15.000). Johan Cruyff, approved for lower categories, doesn't meet that requirement. However, the rule allows for exceptions due to force majeure, which creates an interpretative gap in the blaugrana's case. Camp Nou remains under construction and Estadi Olímpic will be occupied by a Post Malone concert, which led LaLiga to accept Johan as an extraordinary option.

Jota Jordi defended this decision on the show, recalling that Barça did present two stadiums as required by the regulations: Camp Nou and Montjuïc. He added that LaLiga's obligation is to allow an alternative in case of force majeure, as is the case this time. According to the panelist, several clubs have already conveyed concerns to the league, but without a solid basis to request an appeal.

Duro, on the other hand, was blunt: "This isn't a newly promoted team that's given a one-year margin. The rule says the stadium must have more than 15,000 spectators (15.000). Barça's case is a farce and it must be appealed. If the match is played at Johan, Barça should lose the match." He even went further, stating that Getafe, the next opponent, should also file a complaint if their match were to be played in Sant Joan Despí.

Can Barça-Valencia really be appealed?

In practice, it doesn't seem likely that Valencia or other clubs will file official appeals. LaLiga has already validated the exception and considers that the technical requirements for broadcasting, lighting, and VAR are met. The only debatable point is the capacity, but the exception due to force majeure protects the club in this case.

What the discussion does show is the growing tension surrounding Camp Nou construction and the improvised solutions that directly affect the culé fans. The members will have very limited access, the atmosphere will be very different from usual, and Barça's international image suffers amid criticism like that of Tomás Roncero.

The clash on El Chiringuito reflects the mix of rivalry, regulations, and televised spectacle. Meanwhile, Barça is trying to focus on sports and Míchel is managing preparations for a key match against Valencia. Beyond the media spotlight, the reality is that Johan Cruyff will host a First Division match, in an episode that will remain a historical oddity.